Worldwide Infant Formula Market Insights, 2014-2018 & 2019-2024 - Rise in Demand for Organic Baby Products

The Infant Formula market was valued at USD 42,392.24 Million in the year 2018.



Global Infant Formula market is expected to grow due to a number of factors for instance rapid urbanization in emerging economies, growing health concern among the consumers in developing region and rising demand by working women population due to lack of time to breastfeed the baby. In addition, ever growing urban and working population align with rising income and old population is fuelling the infant formula market.



Global Infant Formula Market is primarily driven by growing urbanization and shifting consumers inclinations from breastfeed to organic infant formula due to lack of time for breastfeed the baby and on the other hand the ever-rising working population is diverting the consumer towards the consumption of infant formula products.



Among the regions, Asia-Pacific Infant Formula Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by high population increased disposable income, busy lifestyle, and rising standards of living in the region in addition to high healthcare awareness.



Scope of the Report



Global Infant Formula Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Infant Formula Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type: Infant Milk, Growing-up Milk, Follow on Milk and Specialty Milk

By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Pharmacies & Others

Regional Infant Formula Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Infant Formula Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Country Analysis - U.S. Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Infant Formula Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis - Abbott Laboratories, Danone, Hain Celestial, Nestle, Yili Group, HiPP-Gruppe, Kraft Heinz, Reckitt Benckiser, Meiji Holdings Co & Campbell Soup Company

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Infant Formula Market: Product Outlook



5. Market Share of Leading Global Companies



6. Global Infant Formula Market: An Analysis

6.1 Global Infant Formula Market Size, By Value, 2014-2018 (USD Million)

6.2 Global Infant Formula Market Size, By Value, Forecast, 2019-2024 (USD Million)

6.3 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

6.4 Global Infant Formula Market - Segment Analysis: By Product Type Market Share, By Value, Year 2018 & 2024F

6.5 Global Infant Formula Market - Segment Analysis: By Product Type (Infant Milk, Growing Up Milk, Follow on Milk & Specialty Milk): By Value, 2014-2024

6.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Infant Formula Market - By Product Type, By Value

6.7 Global Infant Formula Market - Segment Analysis: By Distribution Channel, Market Share, By Value, Year 2018 & 2024F

6.8 Global Infant Formula Market - Segment Analysis: By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Pharmaceuticals & Others): By Value, 2014-2024

6.9 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Infant Formula Market - By Distribution Channel, By Value



7. Global Infant Formula Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Infant Formula Market Share, By Region, 2018 (%)

7.2 Global Infant Formula Market Share, By Region, 2024 (%)

7.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Infant Formula Market - By Region (Year - 2024)



8. North America Infant Formula Market Analysis



9. Europe Infant Formula Market Analysis



10. Asia-Pacific Infant Formula Market Analysis



11. Rest of the World Infant Formula Market Analysis



12. Global Infant Formula Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Infant Formula Market Trends

12.1.1 Rise in Demand for Organic Baby Products

12.2 Global Infant Formula Market Drivers

12.2.1 Demographic Factors

12.2.2 Better Infrastructures & Facilities

12.2.3 Increased Corporate Activities

12.3 Global Infant Formula Market Restraints

12.3.1 Policy Hurdles

12.3.2 Decline in Birth Rates

12.4 Global Infant Formula: Competitive Landscape

12.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis

12.2 SWOT Analysis



13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



14. Product Benchmarking



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Company Profiles

16.1 Abbott Laboratories

16.1.1 Business Overview

16.1.2 Financial Overview: Annual Sales Revenue & Annual Net Profit/Loss, Year 2014-2018

16.1.3 Segmental Overview: Sales Revenue - By Geography Segment - Year 2018

16.2 Danone

16.3 Hain Celestial

16.4 The Honest Co.

16.5 Nestle

16.6 Yili Group Ltd.

16.7 HiPP-Gruppe

16.8 Kraft Heinz

16.9 Reckitt Benckiser

16.10 Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

16.11 Campbell Soup Company



