Worldwide Infectious Disease Point-of-Care Testing Industry to 2024 - Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smartphone-Based Solutions Spur the Global Infectious Disease Point-of-Care Testing Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a transformation in the infectious disease point-of-care testing (POCT) market. The shift towards miniaturized POCT devices will lead to the emergence of cost-effective integrated lab-on-a-chip devices based on microfluidic technologies and smartphone-based solutions enabling multiplexed detection of infectious pathogens. From RT-PCR to serology tests, and the beginning of new CRISPR-based diagnostics powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, a high degree of sensitivity and specificity is possible.

This shift is fostering notable market growth driven further by the possibility of alternate care sites that will provide more affordable and accessible point-of-care diagnostic tests. Genomics is expected to drive the innovation spectrum in this space, changing the paradigm of understanding host-pathogen interaction, creating an opportunity for more personalized prevention. CRISPR-based diagnostic tests to detect SARS-CoV-2 have shown a specificity and sensitivity of 100% on clinical patients, and it is only a matter of time before such tests are implemented in a POC setting.

The infectious disease POCT market is a high growth ecosystem generating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3% from 2019 to 2024. Driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is expected to witness a growth rate of 70.2% in 2020. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of World (ROW) are expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, primarily for carrying the greatest disease burden. Influenza, RSV, and CT are some of the key infectious diseases. The United States will lead the respiratory tract infection (RTI) POCT segment when compared to Europe whereas Europe will surpass the United States in the sexually transmitted infection (STI) POCT segment. India is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market for STI POCTs in APAC. The top 5 participants account for close to 85% of market share.

An increase in government funding is expected to boost infectious disease prevention and management, supported by a spike in STDs among the millennial generation. Although the RTI POCT segment dominates the infectious disease POCT market, increased vigilance is expected in the STI POCT segment. For POCT innovators, a mix-and-match implementation model is recommended, offering a blend of options chosen individually to best address the requirements of healthcare providers, technology innovators, and the general public, thereby supporting the sustainability of infectious disease POCT programs. Multiplexed POCTs made to detect multiple infectious pathogens from a single specimen will sustain long-term market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of This Experiential Study

Methodology

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Key Findings - Vision Transformation and Market Overview

Study Scope and Segmentation

Key Infectious Disease Segments

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Infectious Disease POCT Market - Where Is the Market Heading?

Strategic Imperatives for Infectious Disease POCT Stakeholders

2. Growth Environment - Market Overview

Market Definitions

Infectious Disease POCT Market - Vendor Ecosystem, Global

Market Engineering Measurements

Total POCT Market Snapshot

Infectious Disease POCT Market - Percent Revenue by Segment and Region

Infectious Disease POCT Market - Percent Revenue by Region for RTI and STI Segments

POCT Adoption and COVID-19 Market Opportunity

Impact of COVID-19 on Infectious Disease POCT Market

Revenue Forecast Assumptions - COVID-19 POCT

COVID-19 Market Size Estimates - Scenario 1

COVID-19 Market Size Estimates - Scenario 2

COVID-19 POCT Market Revenue Estimates by Region

COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Restraints

Key Technology Trends in the Global Infectious Disease POCT Market

3. Growth Environment - Market Forecasts

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

4. Growth Environment - RTI POCT Segment

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue by Region

The United States - Percent Revenue by Disease Area

- Percent Revenue by Disease Area The United States - Percent Incidence by Disease Area

- Percent Incidence by Disease Area Europe - Percent Revenue by Disease Area

- Percent Revenue by Disease Area Europe - Percent Incidence by Disease Area

- Percent Incidence by Disease Area Top Vendors - Product Portfolio Assessment

5. Growth Environment - STI POCT Segment

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue by Region

The United States - Percent Revenue by Disease Area

- Percent Revenue by Disease Area The United States - Percent Incidence by Disease Area

- Percent Incidence by Disease Area Europe - Percent Revenue by Disease Area

- Percent Revenue by Disease Area Europe - Percent Incidence by Disease Area

- Percent Incidence by Disease Area Top Vendors - Product Portfolio Assessment

6. Growth Environment - Regional Analysis

The United States - Revenue Forecast

- Revenue Forecast The United States - Revenue Forecast Discussion

- Revenue Forecast Discussion Europe - Revenue Forecast

- Revenue Forecast Europe - Revenue Forecast Discussion

- Revenue Forecast Discussion APAC & ROW - Revenue Forecast

APAC & ROW - Revenue Forecast Discussion

7. Growth Environment - Competitive Playbook

Competitor Overview

Competitive Factors Assessment

Key Companies to Watch, Global

Key Products to Watch in Infectious Disease POCT

Notable Activities

8. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Trends/Factors Impacting the Infectious Disease POCT Market

Business Model Essential for POCT Vendors

Key Regulatory Developments and Future Implications

Top Predictions for the Infectious Disease POCT Market

9. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

10. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Multiplexed POCT

Growth Opportunity 2 - COVID-19 POCT

Growth Opportunity 3 - Millennials and STIs

Growth Opportunity 4 - STI POCTs in India

Growth Opportunity 5 - Digital POCT

11. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities

Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities

Major Growth Opportunities Discussed

12. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-5 - Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunities 1-5 - Brand and Demand

Growth Opportunities Matrix

13. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation

Legal Disclaimer

14. Appendix

RTI POCT - Competitive Product Matrix for Key Infectious Diseases

STI POCT - Competitive Product Matrix for Key Infectious Diseases

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ldlzvw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

