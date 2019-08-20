Worldwide Interventional Cardiovascular Device (ICD) Markets to 2024 - Segmented by Type, Region, and Country

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market: Analysis By Product Type, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the research report, the Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market was valued at USD 11.5 billion in the year 2018. The market is projected to display a subtle growth represented by a CAGR of 8.36% during 2019-2024.

Global interventional cardiovascular devices market is expected to grow mainly due to increase in geriatric population, increasing awareness for minimally invasive cardiac procedures and prevailing unhealthy lifestyle habits. Moreover, rising medical infrastructure developments with increase in medical facilities is expected to propel the demand for interventional cardiovascular devices market.



The report suggests that the market is primarily driven by briskly surging prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with growing investment by government and private players in applicable sectors. In the forecast period, rapidly growing demand for complete cath lab solution and use of minimally invasive procedures are expected to fuel to the market growth.



By product type, stents are predicted to hold its dominant position in the market in the forecast period due to wide usage of drug eluting stents and forthcoming of bioresorbable stents in the market having added benefits over present stents. Catheter is the highest growing segment, due to its wide availability on the basis of its application, its usage in diagnostic as well as operational interventional procedures and their important role when used along with balloons to compress plaque within a clogged coronary artery and deployment of stents during angioplasty.



Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global interventional cardiovascular devices market. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in North America region include presence of enormous patient base and high healthcare expenditure.



However, owing to the presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, Asia Pacific region market is predicted to witness highest momentum in forecast period due to presence of vast population base, increasing awareness and acceptance for minimally invasive cardiac procedures and increasing penetration of insurance companies.



Scope of the Report



Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market - Size, Growth, and Forecast

By Product Type (Catheter, Balloon, Stent, Guidewire, Systems)

Market Share Analysis

Market Attractiveness By Product Type

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape (Company share analysis, Product Benchmarking, Brand Analysis, New Product Approvals)

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis - Abbott Laboratories, Acrostak, B. Braun Melsungen, Biosensors International, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market: Product Outlook



5. Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market Size, By Product Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market Size, By Product Type, 2018 (%)

6.1.2 Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market Size, By Product Type, 2024 (%)

6.2 Global Catheter Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.3 Global Balloon Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.4 Global Stent Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.5 Global Guidewire Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.6 Global Systems Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.7 Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market: Market Attractiveness, By Product Type



7. Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market Size, By Region: Breakdown (%)

7.2 North America Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market: Growth and Forecast

7.3 North America Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market: Country Analysis (U.S and Canada)

7.4 Europe Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market: Growth and Forecast

7.5 Europe Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market: Country Analysis (U.K, Germany)

7.6 APAC Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market: Growth and Forecast

7.7 APAC Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market: Country Analysis (Japan, India, China)

7.8 RoW Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market: Growth and Forecast

7.9 RoW Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market: Country Analysis (Brazil)



8. Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices: Competitive Landscape

8.1 Company Share Analysis

8.2 Product Benchmarking

8.3 Brand Analysis

8.4 New Product Approvals



9. Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market Dynamics

9.1 Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market Drivers

9.2 Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market Restraints

9.3 Global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market Trends



10. Porter Five Force Analysis



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Abbott Laboratories

14.2 Acrostak

14.3 B. Braun Melsungen

14.4 Biosensors International

14.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

14.6 Cardinal Health

14.7 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

14.8 Johnson & Johnson

14.9 Medtronic

14.10 Terumo Corporation



