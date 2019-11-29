Worldwide IT Market Trends & Volume Forecasts, 2019-2023 - US-China Trade War, Niche Applications, Rise of Edge Computing

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global IT Industry 2020 Trends and Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US-China trade war continues to have its toll on the global IT industry. Coupled with the global economic slowdown, the global desktop PC market and notebook PC market are expected to decline in 2019 and directly affect Taiwanese company's shipments in 2020.

This report provides the global IT industry trends and market volume forecasts for the period of 2019-2023; examines highlighted topics in the industry with regard to the US-China trade war, niche applications, and the rise of edge computing.

Development of the global IT market, mainly comprising of desktop PC, notebook PC, and server, and includes volume forecasts of these products for the period 2019-2023; desktop PC and notebook PC market share by the brand is also included.

A look into the Taiwanese IT industry's annual shipment performance for the period 2019-2020 and quarterly shipment performance in 2019

Three major highlighted topics in the industry: the US-China trade war section provides the new lists of Chinese products being hit with US tariffs and the relocation plans of major IT manufacturers' supply chains.

The niche application section provides the global gaming notebook and desktop PC market volume for the period 2017-2019 and touches on brands' game streaming platform deployment.

The edge computing section provides communication and PC brands' deployment strategies and explores opportunities in potential application markets such as smart manufacturing and smart medicine.

Global IT Industry Trends Taiwan IT Industry Forecast Highlighted Topics in the Global IT Industry Conclusion

