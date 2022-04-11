Worldwide Lingerie Industry to 2031 - Featuring Amante, American Eagle Outfitters and Bare Necessities Among Others

Apr 11, 2022, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lingerie Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A new study on the global lingerie market has been published by the author. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global lingerie market across the globe.
This study offers valuable information about the global lingerie market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021-2031.
Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global lingerie market during the forecast period.
An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in this study on the global lingerie market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global lingerie market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global lingerie market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.
Key Questions Answered in this Lingerie Market Study
- What are the key factors influencing the lingerie market in each region?
- What will be the CAGR of the global lingerie market between 2021 and 2031?
- What is the future scope and current trends in technologies of the global lingerie market?
- What is the revenue of the global lingerie market based on segments?
- Which key strategies are used by top players of the global lingerie market?
- Which are the leading companies in the global lingerie market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary
5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.3. Key Trends Analysis
5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis
5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis
5.4. Regulations & Guidelines
5.5. Key Market Indicators
5.5.1. Overall Clothing Industry Overview
5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.8. Value Chain Analysis
5.9. Regulatory Framework
5.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
5.10.1. Cost Impact due to COVID-19
5.10.2. Change in Consumer Attitude
5.11. Global Lingerie Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031
5.11.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Mn)
5.11.2. Market Volume Projections (Million Units)
6. Global Lingerie Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type
6.1. Lingerie Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2017 - 2031
6.1.1. Bra
6.1.1.1. T-Shirt Bras
6.1.1.2. Sports Bras
6.1.1.3. Minimizer Bras
6.1.1.4. Others
6.1.2. Knickers & Panties
6.1.2.1. Boy Shorts
6.1.2.2. Classic Briefs
6.1.2.3. Others
6.1.3. Lounge Wear
6.1.3.1. Pajamas & Shorts
6.1.3.2. Nightdresses
6.1.3.3. Tees
6.1.3.4. Others
6.1.4. Shape Wear
6.1.4.1. Corsets
6.1.4.2. Tummy Tucker
6.1.4.3. Others
6.1.5. Others
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type
7. Global Lingerie Market Analysis and Forecast, By Material
7.1. Lingerie Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Material, 2017 - 2031
7.1.1. Cotton
7.1.2. Satin/Synthetic Silk
7.1.3. Woolen
7.1.4. Polyester
7.1.5. Velvet
7.1.6. Others
7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Material
8. Global Lingerie Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user
8.1. Lingerie Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By End-user, 2017 - 2031
8.1.1. Male
8.1.2. Female
8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By End-user
9. Global Lingerie Market Analysis and Forecast, By Price Category
9.1. Lingerie Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Price Category, 2017 - 2031
9.1.1. Low
9.1.2. Medium
9.1.3. High
9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Price Category
10. Global Lingerie Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
10.1. Lingerie Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2031
10.1.1. Online
10.1.1.1. E-commerce
10.1.1.2. Company-owned Website
10.1.2. Offline
10.1.2.1. Supermarket/Hypermarket
10.1.2.2. Multi Brand Stores
10.1.2.3. Single Brand Stores
10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel
11. Global Lingerie Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region
12. North America Lingerie Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Europe Lingerie Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Asia Pacific Lingerie Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Middle East & Africa Lingerie Market Analysis and Forecast
16. South America Lingerie Market Analysis and Forecast
17. Competition Landscape
17.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard
17.2. Market Share Analysis - 2020
17.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)
17.3.1. Amante
17.3.1.1. Company Overview
17.3.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.1.3. Revenue
17.3.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.2. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
17.3.2.1. Company Overview
17.3.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.2.3. Revenue
17.3.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.3. Bare Necessities
17.3.3.1. Company Overview
17.3.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.3.3. Revenue
17.3.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.4. Calvin Klein
17.3.4.1. Company Overview
17.3.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.4.3. Revenue
17.3.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.5. Hanesbrands Inc.
17.3.5.1. Company Overview
17.3.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.5.3. Revenue
17.3.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.6. Hennes & Mauritz AB
17.3.6.1. Company Overview
17.3.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.6.3. Revenue
17.3.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.7. Jockey
17.3.7.1. Company Overview
17.3.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.7.3. Revenue
17.3.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.8. LBrands, Inc.
17.3.8.1. Company Overview
17.3.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.8.3. Revenue
17.3.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.9. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
17.3.9.1. Company Overview
17.3.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.9.3. Revenue
17.3.9.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.10. Marks & Spencer Group Plc
17.3.10.1. Company Overview
17.3.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.10.3. Revenue
17.3.10.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.11. PVH Corporation
17.3.11.1. Company Overview
17.3.11.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.11.3. Revenue
17.3.11.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.12. Ralph Lauren Corp.
17.3.12.1. Company Overview
17.3.12.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.12.3. Revenue
17.3.12.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.13. Triumph
17.3.13.1. Company Overview
17.3.13.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.13.3. Revenue
17.3.13.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.14. Victoria's Secret
17.3.14.1. Company Overview
17.3.14.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.14.3. Revenue
17.3.14.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.15. Zivame
17.3.15.1. Company Overview
17.3.15.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.15.3. Revenue
17.3.15.4. Strategy & Business Overview
18. Key Takeaways
