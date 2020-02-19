Worldwide Markets for Air Filters and Filtration Equipment, 2020-2025 - Developing Countries Continue to Offer Steady Growth Opportunities
Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.2%.
Mechanical Filters, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.8 Billion by the year 2025, Mechanical Filters will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$81.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$65 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Mechanical Filters will reach a market size of US$533.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$591.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
