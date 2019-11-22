Worldwide Metalworking Fluids Market Insights, 2019-2024 - Increased Consumer Spending on Vehicle Modifications has Catalyzed Market Growth
DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metalworking Fluids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metalworking fluids market is reached a value of US$ 11 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market to reach a value of around US$ 13 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.
The thriving automotive industry is the key factor driving the market. Metals are widely used to provide structural strength and durability to automobile vehicles. Consequently, metalworking fluids are required for metal removal, chemical treatment and protection, and enhancing the overall work hours of the tool.
Furthermore, increased consumer spending on vehicle modifications has catalyzed the market growth. A shift in the preference from traditional metal alloys to stainless steel, aluminum and titanium is also projected to drive the market further. These metals provide lightweight and long-lasting features to the equipment which are highly desirable in the market.
Moreover, increasing research and development (R&D) activities conducted by original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to produce higher volumes of metal components that ensure energy efficiency in equipment is also projected to drive the demand for metalworking fluids in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BP, Chevron, Houghton International, ExxonMobil, Total S.A., Apar, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Castrol Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Lubrizol, Gazprom, Pertamina, Columbia Petro, PETRONAS Lubricants International, Quaker Chemical Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global metalworking fluids market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global metalworking fluids industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the source?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the fluid type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global metalworking fluids industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global metalworking fluids industry?
- What is the structure of the global metalworking fluids industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global metalworking fluids industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Metalworking Fluids Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Source
5.5 Market Breakup by End Use
5.6 Market Breakup by Fluid Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Industry
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Removal Fluids
6.2 Forming Fluids
6.3 Protection Fluids
6.4 Treating Fluids
7 Market Breakup by Source
7.1 Mineral
7.2 Synthetic
7.3 Bio-Based
8 Market Breakup by End Use
8.1 Transportation Equipment
8.2 Machinery
8.3 Primary Metals
8.4 Fabricated Metal Products
8.5 Metal Cans
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by Fluid Type
9.1 Neat Cutting Oils
9.2 Water Cutting Oils
9.3 Corrosion Preventive Oils
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by Industry
10.1 Construction
10.2 Electrical and Power
10.3 Agriculture
10.4 Automobile
10.5 Aerospace
10.6 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Asia-Pacific
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Middle East & Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 BP
16.3.2 Chevron
16.3.3 Houghton International
16.3.4 ExxonMobil
16.3.5 Total S.A.
16.3.6 Apar
16.3.7 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
16.3.8 Castrol Limited
16.3.9 Indian Oil Corporation Limited
16.3.10 Lubrizol
16.3.11 Gazprom
16.3.12 Pertamina
16.3.13 Columbia Petro
16.3.14 PETRONAS Lubricants International
16.3.15 Quaker Chemical Corporation
