Worldwide Micromobility Industry to 2030 - Intelligent Transportation Systems Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micromobility Market by Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Sharing Type and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Micromobility is the usage of small & lightweight vehicles by individuals to commute from one place to another within cities. The use of micromobility had created numerous impacts on traffic congestion situations in metropolitan cities by reducing the on-road traffic to a much larger extent. Moreover, the introduction of smart infrastructure followed by the availability of semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicles has created a huge positive impact on the micromobility industry, thereby leading to a positive growth of the global market.



The micromobility market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increasing trend of opting rented vehicles as compared to personal vehicles to commute from one place to another.



The global micromobility market has been segmented based on propulsion type, vehicle type, sharing type, age group, and region. Based on propulsion type, the market has been bifurcated into human powered and electrically powered. Based on vehicle type, the market has been fragmented into e-kick scooters, bicycles, skateboards, and others. Based on sharing type, the market has been divided into docked and dock-less. Based on age group, the market has been classified into 15-34, 35-54, and 55 and above. By region, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global micromobility market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.1. Low-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Low-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Low-to-high threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Key player positioning, 2020 (%)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in trend of on-demand transportation services

3.5.1.2. Government initiatives for smart cities

3.5.1.3. Rise in venture capital and strategic investments

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Low rate of internet penetration in developing regions

3.5.2.2. Rise in bike vandalism & theft

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Intelligent transportation system

3.5.3.2. Increasing government initiatives for the development of bike-sharing infrastructure

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.1.1. SARS

3.6.1.2. COVID-19

3.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trend

3.6.2.2. Technology trend

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trend

3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment index

3.6.4. Impact on the micromobility industry analysis

3.7. Competitive landscape

3.7.1. Competitive dashboard

3.7.2. SWOT analysis



CHAPTER 4: MICROMOBILITY MARKET, BY PROPULSION TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Human powered

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Electrically powered

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: MICROMOBILITY MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. E-kick scooters

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. E-kick scooter market size and forecast, by propulsion type

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. Bicycles

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Bicycle market size and forecast, by propulsion type

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

5.4. Skateboards

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Skateboards market size and forecast, by propulsion type

5.4.4. Market analysis by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Others market size and forecast, by propulsion type

5.5.4. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: MICROMOBILITY MARKET, BY SHARING TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Docked

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Docked Micromobility Market, by age group

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. Dock-less

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Dock-less Micromobility Market, by age group

6.3.4. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: MICROMOBILITY MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

7.1. Overview

7.2.15-34

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3.35-54

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

7.4.55 and above

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: MICROMOBILITY MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Beam Mobility Holdings Pte. Ltd.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Product portfolio

9.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. Bird Rides

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Product portfolio

9.2.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. Electricfeel

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Product portfolio

9.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. Dott

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Product portfolio

9.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. Lime

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Product portfolio

9.6. Neuron

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Product portfolio

9.6.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. VOI

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Product portfolio

9.8. Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Product portfolio

9.9. Zagster

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. Floatility GmbH

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/40egxs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

