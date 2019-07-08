Worldwide Modern Mobile Money Business Report 2019: Analysis of 80+ Prominent Mobile Money Companies
Jul 08, 2019, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Modern Mobile Money Business Profiles 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research provides analysis of more than 80 prominent mobile money businesses. It includes players in the payments, banking, commerce, and retail markets worldwide. The research includes detailed company profiles, which include information on main offerings and key customers, investments, funding, growth trends, revenues and subscribers data. This research can be helpful to executives looking to explore the range of mobile money offerings and their value propositions across different markets.
Questions Answered by the Research
1. Who are the innovative mobile money players globally?
2. What are the product portfolios of prominent mobile money players?
3. What are the various strategies adopted by players in the payments, banking, commerce, and retail market globally?
4. How payments, banking, commerce, and retail market have evolved across different geographies?
5. Who are the leading players, and what are their unique strategies?
6. Which segment has got maximum attention of mobile money players?
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 North America
1A. Acorns
1B. Affirm
1C. Allied Payment Network
1D. Apple Pay
1E. Billguard
1F. Billmatrix
1G. Ceretel's Prepaid Card Program
1H. Clearxchange
1I. Credit Karma
1J. Credit Sesame
1K. Doxo
1L. Dwolla
1M. Ezuza
1N. Google Wallet
1O. Moneystream
1P. Moven
1Q. Movil Cash
1R. Paynearme
1S. Paypal
1T. Payso
1U. Payzapp
1V. Popmoney
1W. Prism
1X. Regalii
1Y. Rentmoola
1Z. Ripple
1.AA. Sofi
1.AB. Square Cash
1.AC. Venmo
1.AD. Wirex
2.0 Asia Pacific
2A. Alipay
2B. Billpay
2C. Citrus
2D. Direcpay
2E. Freecharge
2F. Hello Paisa
2G. Instamojo
2H. Mobiquity Money
2I. Moneyview
2J. M-Paisa Roshan Afghanistan
2K. Oxigen Wallet
2L. Paytm
2M. Payzippy
2N. Ruplee
2O. Mobomoney
2P. Tenpay
2Q. Upaisa
2R. Wolaidai
2S. Mpay
2T. Ola Money
3.0 Africa
3A. Bitpesa
3B. BK-Money
3C. Irembo
3D. Mobicash
4.0 Europe
4A. Astropay
4B. Atom Bank
4C. Azimo
4D. Icushy
4E. Monese
4F. Moneyswap
4G. Mopay
4H. Movilway
4I. Mpeso
4J. Osper
4K. Paypoint
4L. PayU
4M. Sign2Pay
4N. Transferwise
4O. Weeleo
4P. Yoyo Wallet
5.0 Middle East
5A. Zain Wallet
5B. Zain Cash
5C. Asiahawala
5D. SABB Mobile
5E. Superwallet
5F. Ooredoo Mobile Money (OMM)
6.0 Latin America
6A. Allpago
6B. Billetera Movil (Bancolombia)
6C. Banwire
6D. Braspag
6E. Conec Mobile Wallet
6F. Conekta
6G. Daviplata
6H. Haitipay
6I. Maxipago!
6J. Mercadopago
6K. Miplata
6L. Mobile Money Guyana
6M. Pagseguro
6N. Tu Dinero Movil
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1qrp3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article