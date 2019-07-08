Worldwide Modern Mobile Money Business Report 2019: Analysis of 80+ Prominent Mobile Money Companies

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Modern Mobile Money Business Profiles 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides analysis of more than 80 prominent mobile money businesses. It includes players in the payments, banking, commerce, and retail markets worldwide. The research includes detailed company profiles, which include information on main offerings and key customers, investments, funding, growth trends, revenues and subscribers data. This research can be helpful to executives looking to explore the range of mobile money offerings and their value propositions across different markets.



Questions Answered by the Research



1. Who are the innovative mobile money players globally?

2. What are the product portfolios of prominent mobile money players?

3. What are the various strategies adopted by players in the payments, banking, commerce, and retail market globally?

4. How payments, banking, commerce, and retail market have evolved across different geographies?

5. Who are the leading players, and what are their unique strategies?

6. Which segment has got maximum attention of mobile money players?

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 North America



1A. Acorns

1B. Affirm

1C. Allied Payment Network

1D. Apple Pay

1E. Billguard

1F. Billmatrix

1G. Ceretel's Prepaid Card Program

1H. Clearxchange

1I. Credit Karma

1J. Credit Sesame

1K. Doxo

1L. Dwolla

1M. Ezuza

1N. Google Wallet

1O. Moneystream

1P. Moven

1Q. Movil Cash

1R. Paynearme

1S. Paypal

1T. Payso

1U. Payzapp

1V. Popmoney

1W. Prism

1X. Regalii

1Y. Rentmoola

1Z. Ripple

1.AA. Sofi

1.AB. Square Cash

1.AC. Venmo

1.AD. Wirex



2.0 Asia Pacific



2A. Alipay

2B. Billpay

2C. Citrus

2D. Direcpay

2E. Freecharge

2F. Hello Paisa

2G. Instamojo

2H. Mobiquity Money

2I. Moneyview

2J. M-Paisa Roshan Afghanistan

2K. Oxigen Wallet

2L. Paytm

2M. Payzippy

2N. Ruplee

2O. Mobomoney

2P. Tenpay

2Q. Upaisa

2R. Wolaidai

2S. Mpay

2T. Ola Money



3.0 Africa



3A. Bitpesa

3B. BK-Money

3C. Irembo

3D. Mobicash



4.0 Europe



4A. Astropay

4B. Atom Bank

4C. Azimo

4D. Icushy

4E. Monese

4F. Moneyswap

4G. Mopay

4H. Movilway

4I. Mpeso

4J. Osper

4K. Paypoint

4L. PayU

4M. Sign2Pay

4N. Transferwise

4O. Weeleo

4P. Yoyo Wallet



5.0 Middle East



5A. Zain Wallet

5B. Zain Cash

5C. Asiahawala

5D. SABB Mobile

5E. Superwallet

5F. Ooredoo Mobile Money (OMM)



6.0 Latin America



6A. Allpago

6B. Billetera Movil (Bancolombia)

6C. Banwire

6D. Braspag

6E. Conec Mobile Wallet

6F. Conekta

6G. Daviplata

6H. Haitipay

6I. Maxipago!

6J. Mercadopago

6K. Miplata

6L. Mobile Money Guyana

6M. Pagseguro

6N. Tu Dinero Movil

