Worldwide Municipal and Industrial Sludge Treatment Industry to 2026 - Featuring Adwest Technologies, Andritz Separation & Strabag Umweltanlagen Among Others

The "Municipal and Industrial Sludge Treatment Market - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, global demand for municipal and industrial sludge treatment market was valued at approximately USD 6,440.4 Million in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 9,493.7 Million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 5.7% between 2020 and 2026.



Sludge is the semi solid by-product obtained from the waste water treatment. Sludge produced from the treatment of household and sewage water is considered as municipal sludge. Sludge obtained as by-product from industrial chemicals and waste treatment is known as industrial sludge. Activated sludge is used for the treatment of municipal sewage therefore also known as biosolid as it mainly consists of biological solids. Sludge management is the important part of the wastewater treatment process.



The report provides a comprehensive view on the municipal and industrial sludge market we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the municipal and industrial sludge market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period.



Growing population has resulted into increased volume of sludge which drives the market for municipal and industrial sludge treatment. Moreover, escalating energy cost from the conventional sources prompts the use of biogas which in turn expected to trigger the municipal sludge treatment market in the near future. However, severe regulations and policies for operating the sludge may impede the growth of the market.



Sludge treatment depends on the constituents and source. Sludge can be treated using different techniques such as stabilization, composting, and anaerobic treatment, activated sludge, dewatering, and thickening. Stabilization is the process of reducing the biological oxygen demand (BOD) from the sludge by either aerobic or anaerobic process. Composting is the technique in which the sludge is decomposed by aerobic microbes and then used as manure in farming. Anaerobic treatment involves decomposition of sludge by anaerobic process and utilization of methane as a fuel in household obtained during the decomposition process. Activated sludge is the method of reusing the treated sludge for treatment of waste water.



Asia Pacific dominated the municipal and industrial sludge market owing to huge waste generation from growing population, which in turn increasing use of different wastewater treatments. Europe and North America is likely to have moderated growth rate due to advance techniques for treatment of waste.



