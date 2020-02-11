Worldwide MVNO Directory 2019-2020 Featuring 760+ MVNOs
Feb 11, 2020, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide MVNO Directory 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A compendium of World Mobile Virtual Network Operator business intelligence, this latest 15th edition of the MVNO Directory will help aspiring businesses, service providers, & vendors gain unprecedented access to a large pool of key executives (decision-makers, chief officers, top management) holding salient positions across the MVNO sphere, globally.
This latest edition features 760+ MVNOs; 2700+ management contacts along with following additional information:
- Name of the MVNO - Country wise 1-operator per page structure
- Group & ownership Information
- Commercial business information - network portfolio, subscribers, growth trend, penetration, market share, address, phone & fax nos.
- Online presence - Web/URL
- CXO/Management leads - names, roles, & campaign-ready e-mail leads in excel format
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8js9rg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
