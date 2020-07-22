Worldwide Neutropenia Treatment Industry to 2027 - Robust Drug Pipeline for Neutropenia Treatment Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neutropenia Treatment Market by Treatment, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neutropenia treatment market was valued at $12,602.5 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $19,303.1 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



Neutropenia refers to reduced neutrophil count in the blood. Normal individuals have a neutrophil count in the blood ranging between 1,500 and 8,000 cells/cubic meter. When neutrophil count falls below the 1,500 cells/mm3 threshold, a patient is classified as neutropenic. Generally, neutrophils drop below normal level within after 7-12 days of cancer chemotherapy.



The demand for neutropenia therapy is projected to experience substantial growth in the future, owing to growth in incidences of cancer cases. Increase in R&D activities by key companies to establish new neutropenia therapies are also anticipated to fuel the demand during the forecast period. However, high cost of neutropenia care and strict drug approval rules and regulations are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, paradigm transition from branded drugs to low-cost biosimilars is projected to provide industry players with remunerative incentives.



Depending on treatment, the market is categorized into colony-stimulating factors, antibiotics, antifungals, and antivirals. The colony-stimulating factors segment dominated the global market in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. Rise in incidences of cancer cases and further increase in number of patients undergoing chemotherapy around the globe drives the growth of this treatment segment.



On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment held a dominant portion in the market, accounting for about 40.6% share of the global neutropenia treatment market in 2019.



North America accounted for the largest share in the global neutropenia treatment market. Further, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate for the market throughout the forecast period. Increase in incidences of leukemia will drive the overall market during the forecast period. As, Europe is considered as the advanced biosimilar market as compared to non-European countries, high cost of the treatment of neutropenia is expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The major companies profiled in this report include Amgen, BeyondSpring, Kyowa Kirin, Cellerant Therapeutics, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Partner Therapeutics, Pfizer, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Other players in neutropenia market (not profiled in the report) include Myelo Therapeutics, and Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation Samsung Medical Center.



Key Benefits

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current neutropenia treatment trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Key Findings of the Study:



Based on treatment, the colony-stimulating factors segment accounted for a $10 , 211.5 in the global neutropenia market in 2019.

, 211.5 in the global neutropenia market in 2019. Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment account for the largest share and the online pharmacies segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Pipeline Analysis

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.2.3. Top Player Positioning

3.3. Key Forces Shaping the Global Neutropenia Treatment Market

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in Prevalence of LeUKemia

3.4.1.2. Surge in R&D Efforts and Development of New Drugs

3.4.1.3. Fundamental Shift from Branded Drugs to Biosimilars in Cancer Supportive Treatment

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High Cost of the Treatment of Neutropenia

3.4.2.2. Stringent Rules and Regulations for Product Approvals

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Robust Drug Pipeline for Neutropenia Treatment

3.5. Standard of Care for Neutropenia Treatment and Recommended Guidelines



Chapter 4: Global Neutropenia Treatment Market, by Treatment

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Colony-Stimulating Factors (Csfs)

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Antibiotics

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Antifungals

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5. Antivirals

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Global Neutropenia Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Hospital Pharmacies

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Retail Pharmacies

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Online Pharmacies

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Global Neutropenia Treatment Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Amgen Inc.

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Company Snapshot

7.1.3. Operating Business Segments

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.1.5. Business Performance

7.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.2. Beyondspring Inc.

7.3. Cellerant Therapeutics, Inc.

7.4. Kyowa Kirin

7.5. Mylan N. V.

7.6. Novartis AG

7.7. Partner Therapeutics, Inc.

7.8. Pfizer Inc.

7.9. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

7.11. Coherus Biosciences, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ka0htr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

