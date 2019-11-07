Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market Database 2019
DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A Unique Database Providing Global Electronics Assembly Data of Nearly 380 of the World's Leading OEM Outsourcing Companies
Database Highlights
- Product Segment Analysis, 2018
- Automotive
- Communications
- Computers/Peripherals
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Medical
- Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation
Company-Level Analysis, 2018
- COGS Assembly Revenue
- Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue
- Outsourced/In-House Assembly Revenue
- Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions
- Assembly Revenue by 48 Products
The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial in size, approximately $1.3 trillion dollars in terms of cost of goods sold (COGS) as of 2018. The market is expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships and in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on the total cost.
The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2019 Edition is a peerless database that analyzes the 2018 electronics assembly market on a worldwide basis. It is developed by studying nearly 380 leading OEM electronics companies in 52 different product categories and their manufacturing activities in 3 different geographic areas. Moreover, the report examines the electronics assembly market by outsourced subcontractor versus in-house assembly by the OEM company.
The report segments the worldwide electronics assembly value into seven unique markets:
- Automotive
- Communications
- Computers/Peripherals
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Medical
- Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation
The following production data is given for the leading OEMs within each product/market segment:
- COGS Assembly Revenue
- Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue
- Outsourced/In-Housed Assembly
- Revenue
- Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions
- Assembly Revenue by 52 Products
The leading OEMs for each segment are chosen not only for their size, but also for their leadership within their industry segment, growth potential, profitability, and inclination to outsource electronics assembly.
The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2019 Edition will provide you with the critical information you need on this significant market.
Key Topics Covered:
Worksheet 1: Automotive
- Automotive Engine Controls
- Automotive Instruments
- Automotive Safety
- Automotive Entertainment
- Total Automotive
- Automotive Summary
Worksheet 2: Communications
- Mobile Phones
- Infrastructure
- Other Phones
- Enterprise LANs
- Wireless LANs
- DSL/Cable Modems
- PBX/Key Systems
- Carrier-Class
- Other Communications
- Total Communications Summary
Worksheet 3: Computer/Peripherals
- Notebooks
- Desktops
- Tablets
- Servers
- Workstations
- ESS
- Monitors
- Printers
- E-Readers
- Other Computer
- Total Computer Summary
Worksheet 4: Consumer Electronics
- Analog TV
- Digital TV
- MP3
- Other Audio
- Games
- Enterprise LANs
- Wireless LANs
- DSL/Cable
- PBX/CPE
- Class Carrier
- Other Telecom
- Total Telecom Summary
Worksheet 5: Industrial
- Process Control
- Test & Measurement
- Other Industrial
- Clean Energy
- Total Industrial Summary
Worksheet 6: Medical
- Monitoring
- Therapeutic
- Diagnostics/Surgical
- Total Medical Summary
Worksheet 7: Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation
- In-Flight Entertainment
- Navigation Systems
- Weapons
- C3 Systems
- Other Military
- Other Aerospace/Other Transportation
- Total Aerospace/Military/Other Tran
Worksheet 8: World Total
- Total Production Assembly Value by Country
- EMS Assembly Value by Region
- In-House Assembly Value by Region
- Total Assembly Value by Market
- Segment/Product
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Healthcare
- ABB
- Abbott Labs
- Accton
- Acer
- ADTRAN
- ADVA
- Advantest
- Agfa-Gevaert
- Agilent
- Airbus SE
- Aisin Seiki
- Alps Electric
- ALSTOM
- Amazon
- Amgen
- Amtran
- Anritsu
- Apple, Inc.
- Applied Materials
- Arcelik
- Arima
- Arista Networks
- ARRIS Technology
- ASML
- AstraZeneca
- AsusTek
- AU Optronics
- Audi AG
- AutoLiv
- Avaya
- AVIC International
- B. Braun
- BAE Systems
- Barnes & Noble
- Baxter International
- Becton Dickinson
- Beijing Auto
- Bharat Heavy
- Bio-Rad
- Blackberry
- BMW
- BOE Technology
- Boeing
- Bombardier
- Bosch Group
- BOSE
- Boston Scientific
- Brother Industries
- Canadian Solar
- Canon
- Cardinal Healthcare
- Carl Zeiss Meditec
- Casio Computer
- Caterpillar
- Changan Motor
- Changhong
- Chemring
- China Aerospace
- China Electronics
- China Putian
- China SpaceSat
- Ciena
- Cisco
- Clevo
- CNH Global
- Coherent
- Compal Electronics
- CONMED
- Continental
- Cray, Inc.
- Cree
- Daimler
- Danaher
- Dassault Aviation
- Datang Telecom
- DaVita Healthcare
- Deere & Co.
- Dell Technologies
- Delphi
- Delta Electronics
- Denso Corporatio Dongfeng
- Dentsply
- DePuy Synthes
- Diebold Nixdorf
- D-Link
- Dolby Laboratories
- Dragerwerk
- Eaton
- Ebara Corp.
- EchoStar
- ECI Telecom
- Edwards Lifesciences
- Electricals
- Electrolux
- EliteGroup Computer Systems
- Ellisor
- Embraer
- Emerson
- Epson
- Ericsson
- Everi Holdings
- Extreme Networks
- F5 Networks
- Fanuc
- FAW Group
- Federal Signal
- Fiat Chrysler
- First_Solar
- Fitbit
- Fortinet
- Fresenius
- Fuji Electric
- Fujitsu
- Funai Electric
- Gamesa
- Garmin
- Geely Motor
- Gemalto
- General Dynamics
- General Electric
- Getinge
- Gogo LLC
- Great Wall
- Guangzhou Auto Hella
- Haier Electronics
- Halliburton
- Hannstar Display
- Hanwha Q-Cells
- Harman International
- Harmonic
- Harris Corp.
- Hewlett Packard
- Hindustan Aerospace
- Hisense
- HiSilicon
- Hitachi
- Hologic
- Honda Motor
- Honeywell
- HP, Inc.
- HPE
- HTC
- Huawei
- Humax
- Hyundai Motor
- IBM
- IGT
- Illumina
- Infinera
- Ingersoll Rand
- Intel
- Intuitive Surgical
- Inventec
- Israel Aerospace
- Itron
- ITT Corp.
- JA Solar
- JEOL
- JinkoSolar
- Johnson & Johnson
- Johnson Controls
- Juniper Networks
- JVC Kenwood
- Kawasaki
- Keysight Technologie KLA-Tencor
- Kia Motors
- Komatsu
- KONE Oyj
- Konica Minolta
- Koninklijke Philips
- Konka Group
- Kyocera
- L-3
- Lam Research
- Lennox Intl.
- Lenovo
- Leonardo
- Lexmark
- LG Electronics
- Lockheed Martin
- Logitech
- LONGi
- Lufthansa Systems
- Magna Internatio Mahindra
- Maruti Suzuki
- Masimo
- Mazda Motors
- Medtronic
- Mettler Toledo
- Microsoft
- MicroStar
- Midea Holding
- Mindray Medical
- MiTac
- Mitel
- Mitsubishi
- Mitsui Engineering
- MKS Instruments
- Motorola Solutions
- MTS Systems
- National Instruments
- NCR
- NEC
- NetApp, Inc.
- Netgear
- Nichia
- Nikon
- Nintendo
- Nissan
- Nokia Oyj
- Northrop Grumman
- Novartis
- Oki Electric
- Olympus
- Omron
- Oppo
- Oracle
- Orbital ATK
- OSRAM Licht
- Panasonic
- Panda Electronics
- Parker-Hannifin
- PerkinElmer
- Peugeot SA
- Philips Electronics
- Pioneer
- Pitney Bowes
- Polycom
- Positivo Informatica
- Qiagen N.V.
- Qisda
- Qorvo
- Quanta Computer
- Raytheon
- Renault
- ResMed
- Ricoh
- Robert Bosch
- Roche
- Rockwell Automation
- Rockwell Collins
- Rohde & Schwartz
- Roku
- Saab
- SAFRAN
- SAIC Motor
- Samsung
- Sanyo Electronics
- Schlumberger Omnes
- Schneider Electric
- Sharp Corporation
- Shimadzu
- Siemens AG
- Sinopec
- SmarDTV (Nagra)
- Smith & Nephew
- Smiths Group
- Sony
- Spirent
- SPX Corporation
- Stryker
- Sumitomo Heavy IndustrieSunPower
- Sun Pharmaceuticals
- Suzuki Motor
- Tata Motors
- Tatung
- TCL Corporation
- Technicolor
- Teledyne
- Telent
- Tellabs
- Teradata
- Teradyne, Inc.
- Terumo
- Tesla
- Texas Instruments
- Textron, Inc.
- Thales
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- Tokyo Electron
- TomTom
- Toshiba
- TPV
- Trimble Navigation
- Trina Solar
- Ubiquiti Networks
- Unisys
- United Technologies
- UT Starcom
- UTC
- Valeo
- Varian Medical
- Vestas Wind
- Vestel
- Viavi Solutions
- Visteon
- Vivo
- Volkswagen AG
- Volvo AB
- Vtech
- Waters Corporation
- Western Digital (Unisys)
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Xerox
- Xiaomi
- Yamaha
- Yokogawa Electric
- Zimmer Biomet
- ZTE
