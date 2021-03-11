Worldwide Online On-Demand Home Services Market Outlook to 2027, Featuring Amazon, ANGI Homeservices, Handy Technologies and TaskRabbit

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online On-Demand Home Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Online On-Demand Home Services estimated at US$281.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 46.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Home Care & Design, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 48.1% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Repair & Maintenance segment is readjusted to a revised 49.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Online On-Demand Home Services market in the U. S. is estimated at US$85.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$643.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 44% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 42.5% and 39.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 31.7% CAGR.



In the global Health, Wellness, & Beauty segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 39% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$39 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$392.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$508 Billion by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Amazon

ANGI Homeservices, Inc.

Handy Technologies, Inc.

Helpling GmbH

TaskRabbit, Inc.

