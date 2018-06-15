Worldwide Orphans and Dr. Jane Aronson Named Champions For Change

"Champions for Change" is a unique series that features CNN anchors in the field supporting causes that are close to their hearts. Anderson Cooper's story is a catalyst to a WWO fundraising initiative to continue their vital work in Haiti as well as Bulgaria, Ethiopia, Serbia, the United States, and Vietnam, where WWO serves children impacted by the trauma of extreme poverty, conflict, and natural disaster. WWO has developed a special microsite with a fundraising goal of $500,000 for the Champions for Change campaign. All donations are welcome and provide vital services to children. For example, a $200 WWO Believer sends a child in Haiti to school for one year while a $3,000 WWO Ambassador provides 120 educational toys for a WWO Toy Library serving 100 children per month. A $20,000 WWO Champion for Change provides 200 girls in Ethiopia access to youth club programming to build leadership skills and improve HIV prevention and reproductive health knowledge.

Visit http://www.wwo.org for more information or https://wwo-4578.wedid.it/contribute to donate.

About WWO

Established in 1997 by Dr. Jane Aronson, a global pediatric specialist, Worldwide Orphans is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in New Jersey and New York. WWO's mission is to transform the lives of orphans and at-risk children through access to medical care, education, and psychosocial support to help them become healthy, independent, and productive members of their communities and the world. In 2017, WWO served more than 8,000 children and families around the world through Element of Play® and 45 WWO Toy Libraries. WWO's cross-cultural programs are offered in refugee centers, shelters for domestic violence survivors, food pantries, hospitals, schools, rehabilitation centers for children with disabilities, homeless youth centers, early childhood programs for underprivileged children, residential care centers for children without parental care, and marginalized and minority communities. Since 1997, WWO has served more than 130,000 children and families in 15 countries.

WHEN: Anderson Cooper 360° airs on CNN Monday, June 18, 2018 @ 8:00pm

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-orphans-and-dr-jane-aronson-named-champions-for-change-300666938.html

SOURCE Worldwide Orphans

Related Links

http://www.wwo.org/

