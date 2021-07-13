Worldwide Parenteral Nutrition Industry to 2028 - High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parenteral Nutrition Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Nutrient Type, By End-Use, And By Region, Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global parenteral nutrition market size is expected to reach USD 9,158.7 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Market growth is majorly driven by factors such as growing population of malnourished human beings, particularly in underdeveloped countries, rising number of premature births, increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune diseases are resulting in need for administration of parenteral nutrition to patients who are unable eat by mouth or via tube feeding. Thus, driving adoption of parenteral nutrition technique and driving market growth.



Growing geriatric population, and adoption of parenteral nutrition technique to administer vital nutrients to elderly people in order to provide and maintain hydration levels, energy, and strength is another major factor driving growth of the global parenteral nutrition market. These nutrients include proteins, essential fats and carbohydrates, minerals, electrolytes, vitamins, and vital trace elements.



Possible side effects of over-consuming parenteral nutrition such as changes in heart rate, rapid weight loss or gain, seizures, fatigue, fever, chills, frequent urination, as well as memory loss could hamper consumption of parenteral nutrition and restrain market growth.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the nutrition type segments, the single dose amino acid solutions segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to growing number of health-conscious people, and prevalence of various chronic diseases at a global level. The lipid emulsion segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the end-use segments, the hospital segment accounted for major revenue share in 2020, due to higher number of patient footfall in government or private hospitals as compared to other healthcare centers. The clinics segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to need for personal attention and care to be given to patients who need parenteral nutrition.

The North America parenteral nutrition market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, owing to increasing investments in research and development by government in countries in the region, along with privately-owned healthcare organizations, and regulatory authorities for manufacturing parenteral nutrition drugs.

parenteral nutrition market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, owing to increasing investments in research and development by government in countries in the region, along with privately-owned healthcare organizations, and regulatory authorities for manufacturing parenteral nutrition drugs. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Companies considered and profiled in the market report include Baxter International Inc., Grifols International S.A., Actavis Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hospira Inc., Claris Lifesciences Limited, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, and Aculife (Nirlife). The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Reasons to Buy the Report

A robust analysis and estimation of the Parenteral Nutrition Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of the all the major players in Parenteral Nutrition Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Wide range of applicability of the parenteral nutrition

3.2. Increasing scarcity in the nutritious diet

3.3. Growing geriatric population

3.4. Government rules and regulations



Chapter 4. Parenteral Nutrition Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Parenteral Nutrition Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Parenteral Nutrition Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018 - 2028

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Parenteral Nutrition Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. High prevalence of chronic diseases

4.4.1.2. Increased adoption by the patients

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Lack of awareness

4.4.2.2. Increased associated side-effects

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Parenteral Nutrition Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Parenteral Nutrition PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Parenteral Nutrition Market By Nutrient Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Parenteral Nutrition By Nutrition Type dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Carbohydrates

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Lipid Emulsion

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Single Dose Amino Acid Solution

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5. Trace Elements

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6. Vitamins & Minerals

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Parenteral Nutrition Market By Consumer Type Insights & Trends

6.1. Parenteral Nutrition Consumer Type dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Children & Newborns

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Adults

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Parenteral Nutrition Market By End Use Insights & Trends

7.1. Parenteral Nutrition End Use dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Clinic

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3. Hospital

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.4. Others

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Parenteral Nutrition Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Strategy Benchmarking

9.5. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Baxter International Inc.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Grifols International S.A.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Actavis Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Fresenius Kabi AG

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Hospira Inc.

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Claris Lifesciences Limited

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co.

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Pfizer

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. Aculife (Nirlife)

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2uf26

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

