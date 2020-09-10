Worldwide PC Resin in Lightings Industry to 2025 - Featuring Asahi Kasei Chemical, Chi Mei and LG Chem Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PC Resin in Lightings Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PC-resins in lighting market is expected to grow at a highest growth rate in the forecast period. The global consumer demand is growing with 5.29% over the forecast period. General lighting industry is the most significant end-use industry in the global PC-resins in lighting market.

This report incorporates an in-depth assessment of PC-Resins in lighting market by type, grade, application, end-use, and geography. The major types of PC-Resins in lighting encompassed in the scope includes high bright LED's, organic LED's, and others.

Polycarbonate resins in lighting value was $181.90 million in 2020 and is anticipated to see an upsurge during the forecast period. General lighting has accounted to be the largest market with 79% share in 2020 and will grow with CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period.

Residential is yet another major market pertaining to polycarbonate resins in lighting. The market is anticipated to reach $28.88 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 4.46% from 2020 to 2025.

The total global capacity for polycarbonate stood at 3.355-mtpa in 2005, which increased to 4.335-mtpa in 2010 and this reached to 5.135-mtpa in 2016. China constituted 32% of the global capacity in 2005, which declined to 30% in the year 2010 and has further dropped to 25% in 2016. On the other hand the capacity in the Asia/Pacific region rose from 41% in 2005 to 49% in 2010 and has been constitute 57% of the global capacity in the year 2016.

The companies referred to in the market research report include Asahi Kasei Chemical Corporation (Japan), Bayer Materialscience Ag (Germany), Chi Mei Corporation (Taiwan), Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation (Taiwan), Idemitsu Kosan Ltd. (Japan), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. (Japan), SABIC Innovative Plastics (Saudi Arabia), and Samsung Sdi Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Key Topics Covered:



1. PC-Resins in Lighting Market Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. PC-Resins in Lighting Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.2.1. Product Benchmarking

3.2.2. End User profiling

3.2.3. Patent Analysis

3.2.4. Top 5 Financials Analysis



4. PC-Resins in Lighting Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Constraints

4.3. Market Challenges

4.4. Attractiveness of the Industry

4.4.1. Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Power of Customers

4.4.3. Threat of New entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitution

4.4.5. Degree of Competition



5. PC-Resins in Lighting Market - Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors



6. PC-Resins in Lighting Market- Type

6.1. High Bright LED's

6.2. Organic LED's

6.3. Others



7. PC-Resins in Lighting Market-By Grade

7.1. Injection Molded PC

7.2. Extrusion Based PC

7.2.1. Sheet and Film Based PC

7.2.2. Others

7.3. Others



8. PC-Resins in Lighting Market-By Application

8.1. LED Lenses

8.2. LED Covers

8.3. LED Optics

8.4. LED Reflectors

8.5. LED Tubes

8.6. Diffusers

8.7. Heat sinks in LED retrofit lamps

8.8. Others



9. PC-Resins in Lighting Market-By End-Use

9.1. General Lighting

9.1.1. Residential

9.1.2. Office

9.1.3. Restaurants and Shops

9.1.4. Architectural

9.1.5. Signals and Signage

9.1.6. Hospitality

9.1.7. Industrial

9.1.8. Others

9.2. Automotive Lighting

9.2.1. Exterior Lighting

9.2.1.1. Backlighting

9.2.1.2. Others

9.2.2. Interior Lighting

9.2.2.1. Ambient Lighting

9.2.2.2. Others

9.3. Others



10. PC-Resins in Lighting Market - By Geography

10.1. Americas

10.1.1. U.S.

10.1.2. Canada

10.1.3. Mexico

10.1.4. Brazil

10.1.5. Others

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. U.K.

10.2.2. Germany

10.2.3. Italy

10.2.4. France

10.2.5. Others

10.3. APAC

10.3.1. Japan

10.3.2. China

10.3.3. India

10.3.4. South Korea

10.3.5. Taiwan

10.3.6. Others

10.4. ROW

10.4.1. Middle East

10.4.2. Africa



11. Market Entropy

11.1. New Product Launches

11.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs, Partnership



12. Appendix

12.1. Abbreviations

12.2. Sources

12.3. Research Methodology

12.4. Bibliography

12.5. Compilation of Expert Insights

12.6. Disclaimer



