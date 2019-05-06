Worldwide Player Tracking Market by Component, Solution, End User, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Player Tracking Market by Component, Solution, End User, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global player tracking market is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2018 to USD 7.3 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.8% during the forecast period. The player tracking market is driven by various factors, such as growing demand for real-time data collection and analysis and availability of cost-effective and high-end computing solutions in the area of sports. However, lack of awareness of technology in sports and budget constraints among sports associations can hinder the growth of the market.

Optical solutions provide real-time live streaming in large areas, such as training field and stadium to monitor gameplay of all the players on the field/court of play. It helps in tracking player performance using HD cameras, software, and statistical algorithms in real-time. Furthermore, it provides recorded videos to coaches and team management for post-match discussion to understand and device game strategy in preceding matches. It helps in monitoring some of the key features, such as speed, distance run, stamina, acceleration, and team formations through the optical player tracking solutions. Some of the world's largest sports league, such as Ligue de Football Professional, Series A, Qatar Stars League have installed optical player tracking solutions in their stadiums. Organizations, such as STATS and Chyronhego are offering optical solutions in the player tracking market. Following increasing awareness among team management, associations, and league organizers, optical solution segment is likely to gain traction during the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned



Advanced Sports Analytics

Catapult Sports

Chyronhego

Exelio

Introduction

Johan Sports

Kinexon

Playgineering

Polar

Q-Track

Sonda Sports

Sports Performance Tracking

Stats

Statsports

Xampion

Zebra Technologies

