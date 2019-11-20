Worldwide Positive Displacement Pumps Markets by Product Type, Capacity, Pump Characteristics, Raw Material, End-use Industry & Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Positive Displacement Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global positive displacement pumps market reached a value of US$ 11.4 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is set to reach a value of US$ 15.1 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2024.

The growing need for wastewater treatment from the refining, chemical and pharmaceutical industries is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Growing population and industrialization have resulted in a burgeoning demand for crude oil which has consequently augmented the demand for positive displacement pumps.

Furthermore, various water-dependent industries such as marine and textile are increasingly installing water treatment systems that consist PMPs to enhance reliability, sustainability and profitability of their operations.

Moreover, increased exploratory activities in the oil and gas industry along with various technological advancements such as the mixture of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling have boosted the global levels of oil production, thus attracting numerous vendors to invest in this market.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Flowserve, Grundfos, ITT, KSB, SPX FLOW, Alfa Laval, Schlumberger, Colfax Corporation, HERMETIC-Pumpen, Xylem, Sulzer, Baker Hughes, Ebara Corporation, Weir Group, Fristam Pumps, Altra Industrial Motion, AR North America, Verder, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global positive displacement pumps market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global positive displacement pumps industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pump characteristics?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global positive displacement pumps industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global positive displacement pumps industry?

What is the structure of the global positive displacement pumps industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global positive displacement pumps industry?

