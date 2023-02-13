Worldwide Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Industry to 2028 - Growing Adoption Rate of Combination Therapies as Well as Non-Pharmacological Treatment Modes Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global post operative nausea and vomiting market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028.

The report predicts the global post operative nausea and vomiting market to grow with a CAGR of over 8% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on post operative nausea and vomiting market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on post operative nausea and vomiting market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global post operative nausea and vomiting market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global post operative nausea and vomiting market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing adoption rate of combination therapies as well as non-pharmacological treatment modes

2) Restraints

Strict regulatory approvals and high health care expenditure

3) Opportunities

Launch of newer therapies

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the post operative nausea and vomiting market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the post operative nausea and vomiting market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global post operative nausea and vomiting market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Treatment Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market



4. Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market by Treatment Type

5.1. Serotonin Antagonists

5.2. Dopamine Antagonists

5.3. NK-1 Receptor Antagonists

5.4. Non-pharmacological Treatment



6. Global Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market by Distribution Channel

6.1. Hospital Pharmacies

6.2. Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores



7. Global Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market by Region 2022-2028

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market by Treatment Type

7.1.2. North America Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market by Distribution Channel

7.1.3. North America Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market by Treatment Type

7.2.2. Europe Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market by Distribution Channel

7.2.3. Europe Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market by Treatment Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market by Distribution Channel

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market by Treatment Type

7.4.2. RoW Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market by Distribution Channel

7.4.3. RoW Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Post Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Novartis AG

8.2.2. Acacia Pharma

8.2.3. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

8.2.4. Camurus AB

8.2.5. Sanofi S.A

8.2.6. Helsinn Holding S.A

8.2.7. Eisai Corporation

8.2.8. Merck and Co

8.2.9. GlaxoSmithKline Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6y4dpx-operative?w=5

