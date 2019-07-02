Worldwide Pre-Engineered Building Market by Product, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pre-Engineered Building Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pre-engineered building market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2019-2024.

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global pre-engineered building market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The increasing awareness of modern off-site construction systems and practices, along with rapid industrialization in both emerging and developed economies, are among the key factors driving the market.

With the rising penetration of e-commerce and logistics stores in the retail sector, the demand for industrial storage spaces and warehouses have also increased. This has driven the requirement of pre-engineered buildings as they are lucrative and more durable alternatives over conventionally constructed buildings.

Additionally, pre-engineered building systems offer significant performance advantages such as a longer life cycle of building material, unlimited design flexibility, and reduced material and labor costs.

Moreover, the emergence of pre-engineered green buildings has further bolstered the market growth. These green buildings are eco-friendly solutions with low carbon footprint, and thus consume less energy during and post-construction.

Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Pre-Engineered Building Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by End-User

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Concrete Structure

6.2 Steel Structure

6.3 Civil Structure

6.4 Others

7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Industrial sector

7.2 Commercial sector

7.3 Infrastructure sector

7.4 Residential sector

8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America

9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 BlueScope Steel

13.3.2 Era Infra

13.3.3 Everest Industries

13.3.4 Interarch Building Products

13.3.5 Jindal Buildsys

13.3.6 Kirby Building Systems

13.3.7 Lloyd Insulations

13.3.8 PEB Steel Buildings

13.3.9 Tiger Steel Engineering

13.3.10 Zamil Steel

13.3.11 Nucor

