Worldwide Prevalence of Opioid Use Disorders, 2019-2029 - Quantify Patient Populations to Target the Development of Future Products, Pricing Strategies and Launch Plans

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prevalence of Opioid Use Disorder in 23 Major Markets 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As a result of the increased death toll largely in western parts of the world because of opioid misuse of prescription drugs such as fentanyl, heroin continues to be crisis which affects public health as well as social and economic welfare.
Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of opioid use disorder have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.
Main symptoms and co-morbidities for the disease include:
- Drowsiness
- Inability to control opioid use
- Uncontrollable cravings
- Changes in sleep habits
- Weight loss
- Frequent flu-like symptoms
- Lack of hygiene
- Isolation from family and friends
- New financial difficulties
- Change in volume of tears/saliva that the individual may produce
Reason to buy:
- Able to quantify patient populations in global opioid use market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.
- Gain further insight into the incidence of the subdivided types of opioid use and identify patient segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.
- Provide a level of understanding on the impact from specific co-morbid conditions associated with opioid use
- Identify sub-populations within opioid use which require treatment.
- Gain an understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of opioid use patients
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Cause Of The Disease
- Risk Factors & Prevention
- Diagnosis Of The Disease
- Variation By Geography/Ethnicity
- Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
- Key Comorbid Conditions/Features Associated With The Disease
- Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers
- Additional Data Available On Request
- Top-Line Prevalence For Opioid Use Disorder
- Features Of Substance Abuse In Patients
- Opioid Use, Heroin Use And Prescription Use
- Co-Morbidities Associated With Opioid Use Disorder
- Abbreviations Used In The Report
