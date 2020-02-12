Worldwide Prevalence of Opioid Use Disorders, 2019-2029 - Quantify Patient Populations to Target the Development of Future Products, Pricing Strategies and Launch Plans

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prevalence of Opioid Use Disorder in 23 Major Markets 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As a result of the increased death toll largely in western parts of the world because of opioid misuse of prescription drugs such as fentanyl, heroin continues to be crisis which affects public health as well as social and economic welfare.



This report provides the current incidence for Bell's palsy across 24 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Ireland, Brazil, Turkey, Mexico, Denmark, Argentina, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, The Netherlands, Poland, Russia, India, Switzerland, Austria) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.



Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of opioid use disorder have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities for the disease include:

Drowsiness

Inability to control opioid use

Uncontrollable cravings

Changes in sleep habits

Weight loss

Frequent flu-like symptoms

Lack of hygiene

Isolation from family and friends

New financial difficulties

Change in volume of tears/saliva that the individual may produce

Key Topics Covered



Introduction Cause Of The Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis Of The Disease Variation By Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions/Features Associated With The Disease Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers Additional Data Available On Request Top-Line Prevalence For Opioid Use Disorder Features Of Substance Abuse In Patients Opioid Use, Heroin Use And Prescription Use Co-Morbidities Associated With Opioid Use Disorder Abbreviations Used In The Report Other Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database

