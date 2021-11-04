Worldwide Protective Clothing for Emergency Medical Services Industry to 2028 - Featuring 3M, Ansell Healthcare and Bioclean Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Protective Clothing Market for Emergency Medical Services 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global protective clothing market for emergency medical services is envisioned to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.15% during the years 2021-2028.

Key driving factors, such as continuous investments in R&D activities and stringent regulatory standards, are stimulating the growth of the examined market over the forecast period. The surge in consumer preference for protective, fashionable, and comfortable fabrics has resulted in the production of new fabrics in the market. Here, R&D initiatives open new avenues for protective clothing in multiple end-user industries, which is likely to support the global market's future growth.



However, the cost of manufacturing protective clothing is higher, owing to the use of high-performance fabrics, along with multiple test methods and standards. Besides, the specialized protective clothing includes a high cost of investment during the R&D process. Hence, these factors are anticipated to weigh down the growth of the protective clothing market for emergency medical services over the estimated period.



The global protective clothing market for emergency medical services covers the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing region in the protective clothing market for emergency medical services during the reviewed period. In Japan, the development of an efficient medical control system has become imperative as ambulance crew methods become more sophisticated. Additionally, in recent years, there has been a significant surge in the number of emergency calls, increasing the need for effective medical gear. Therefore, as mentioned above, these factors boost the demand for the protective clothing market for emergency medical services across Japan, simultaneously in the APAC region.

The distinguished players thriving in the protective clothing market for emergency medical services are 3M Company, Honeywell Safety, WL Gore & Associates Inc, Uvex Safety Group, Tronex International Inc, Kappler Inc, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Irudek Group, Ansell Healthcare, VF Corporation, Lakeland Industries, EI DuPont De Nemours and Company, Lindstrom Group, Berkshire Corporation, and Bioclean.

3M Company offers over 55,000 products, including medical products, electronic circuits, adhesives, and laminates, among others. Its protective suits and apparel offer chemical protection. Besides, the company also provides other accessories for added protection. Additionally, 3M sells its products through distributors and retailers across over 200 countries, in addition to its online platform. With operations in multiple regions, the company is headquartered in Minnesota, the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Protective Clothing Market for Emergency Medical Services - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Insights

2.1.1. Problems With Disposable Ppe

2.1.2. Opportunities Offered by Air Ambulance Services

2.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Protective Clothing Market for Emergency Medical Services

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Value Chain Analysis

2.7. Key Market Strategies

2.7.1. Product Launch & Developments

2.7.2. Partnership, Contract/Agreement, & Collaboration

2.7.3. Business Expansion

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Continuous Investments in Research & Development

2.8.2. Strict Regulatory Standards

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. High Cost of Protective Clothing

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Surge in Government Initiatives



3. Global Protective Clothing Market for Emergency Medical Services Outlook - by Type

3.1. Disposable

3.2. Reusable



4. Global Protective Clothing Market for Emergency Medical Services Outlook - by Product

4.1. Suits/Coveralls

4.2. Gloves

4.3. Aprons

4.4. Face Masks and Hats

4.5. Protective Eyewear & Cleanroom Goggles

4.6. Footwear & Overshoes

4.7. Wipes

4.8. Others



5. Global Protective Clothing Market for Emergency Medical Services - Regional Outlook

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. 3M Company

6.2. Ansell Healthcare

6.3. Berkshire Corporation

6.4. Bioclean

6.5. Ei Dupont De Nemours and Company

6.6. Honeywell Safety

6.7. Irudek Group

6.8. Kappler Inc

6.9. Kimberly Clark Corporation

6.10. Lakeland Industries

6.11. Lindstrom Group

6.12. Tronex International Inc

6.13. Uvex Safety Group

6.14. VF Corporation

6.15. WL Gore & Associates Inc



7. Methodology & Scope



