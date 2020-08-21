Worldwide Push to Talk Industry to 2027 - Increasing Adoption of LTE Networks Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Push to Talk Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component; Enterprise Size; Network Type; End-user" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global push-to-talk (PTT) market was valued US$ 21,382.4 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 55.011.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2020-2027. PTT is an instant one-to-one or one-to-group mobile voice communication method that works on half-duplex communication; it does not involve protracted dialing, ringing, and answering steps as that of a regular phone call. PTT allows one person to speak at a time and facilitates floor communication. Advancements in PTT systems and services enable them to exhibit enhanced capabilities. High efficiency of mobile voice communication, which is not available in any other communication tool, is the key benefit of these devices.



The PTT devices are mostly used in air traffic telecom systems, police radios, cellular systems, etc. The government, public safety, manufacturing, and construction sectors, among others, are the key adopters of these devices. The PTT applications use 2G, 2.5G, 3G, 4G, and 5G network spectra. These applications are run on land mobile radio, integrated digital enhanced network, broadband PTT, and mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT). Land mobile radio is the first technology developed for PTT communication, and it is widely used worldwide. It consists of portable radio and base stations that transmit communication signals received from one party to another. The key advantages of land mobile radio are high durability and reliability, ease of use, and direct mode capability.



North America is anticipated to offer ample opportunities to the PTT market players; this is mainly ascribed to the existence of widespread communication technologies as well as the world's leading telecom service providers and PTT-over-cellular (PoC) solution providers - including AT&T, Motorola Solutions, and Verizon Wireless - in the region. With the growing use of mobile devices, the need of PoCs has also increased. Also, PoC has observed stable adoption rate in the region owing to the availability of 4G LTE networks. The surge in the cases of natural disasters, criminal activities, and cross-border terrorism are among the crucial factors driving the necessity for public safety, which in turn is increasing the demand for PTT solutions and services in the region.



In March 2020, Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions launched Honeywell Smart Talk software, which is a unified communication solution that enables mobile workers' to better collaborate with each other. The new solution empowers workers to make voice over internet protocol calls, have PTT conversations, and send instant messages.



