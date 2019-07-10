Worldwide Rare Earth Magnet Market Analysis & Outlook, 2019 to 2024 - In-depth Analysis on NdFeB & SmCo Magnets
Jul 10, 2019, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rare Earth Magnet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global rare earth magnets market has grown at a CAGR of 7.45% during 2011-2018, reaching a market value of US$ 12.62 Billion in 2018.
This study provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a rare earth magnets manufacturing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the rare earth magnet market. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.
Market Insights
Globally, China represents the largest producer as well as the consumer of NdFeB and SmCo magnets.
Well diversified and increasing industrial applications coupled by the fact that they have limited substitutes are currently driving the global demand of NdFeB magnets. The demand of SmCo magnets, on the other hand, is being driven by the increasing spending on the defence and the aerospace sectors.
Government initiatives to promote green technologies in order to decrease carbon emissions are also expected to drive the global rare earth magnet market in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Properties
4.3 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Rare Earth Magnets Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Price Analysis
5.3.1 Key Price Indicators
5.3.2 Price Structure
5.3.3 Price Trends
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Breakup by Magnet Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.8.1 Overview
5.8.2 Strengths
5.8.3 Weaknesses
5.8.4 Opportunities
5.8.5 Threats
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.9.1 Rare Earth Mining & Milling Companies
5.9.2 Rare Earth Oxide Manufacturers
5.9.3 Rare Earth Metal Manufacturers
5.9.4 Rare Earth Alloy Manufacturers
5.9.5 Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturers
5.9.6 Product Distribution
5.9.7 Scrap Magnets Removing & Separating Companies
5.9.8 Recycling Companies
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.10.4 Degree of Competition
5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.11 Key Market Drivers & Success Factors
6 Market Performance by Magnet Type
6.1 NdFeB Magnets
6.2 SmCo Magnets
7 Market Performance by Key Regions
7.1 China
7.2 Japan
7.3 Europe
7.4 USA
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 NdFeB Magnets
8.2 SmCo Magnets
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Structure
9.2 Key Players
10 Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Detailed Process Flow
10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
10.4 Mass Balance & Raw Material Requirements
11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
11.1 Land Requirements & Expenditures
11.2 Construction Requirements & Expenditures
11.3 Plant Layout
11.4 Plant Machinery
11.5 Machinery Pictures
11.6 Raw Material Requirements & Expenditures
11.7 Raw Material & Final Product Pictures
11.8 Packaging Requirements & Expenditures
11.9 Transportation Requirements & Expenditures
11.10 Utility Requirements & Expenditures
11.11 Manpower Requirements & Expenditures
11.12 Other Capital Investments
12 Loans and Financial Assistance
13 Project Economics
13.1 Capital Cost of the Project
13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
13.3 Product Pricing & Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
13.4 Taxation & Depreciation
13.5 Income Projections
13.6 Expenditure Projections
13.7 Financial Analysis
13.8 Profit Analysis
14 Key Player Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qaeg4x
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
