Worldwide Refrigerant Market Outlook to 2024: Analyzed by Product Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refrigerant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refrigerant market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global refrigerant market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The rapid growth of the consumer electronics sector and increasing demand for domestic air conditioning systems are among the key factors driving the global market.

Growing energy demand along with the awareness regarding the adverse effects of refrigerants on the environment has led to the development of energy-efficient cooling systems in domestic and industrial sectors. This has led to a significant change in the composition of refrigerant gases.

For instance, conventionally, chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) were used as refrigerants but owing to their ozone depleting effects they are increasingly being replaced by sulfur dioxide ammonia and non-halogenated hydrocarbons that are considered more environment-friendly.

In addition to this, the rising demand for air conditioning systems in automobiles is also driving the market further. Moreover, the increasing requirement of deep freezers and refrigerators from the cold chain market has augmented the demand for refrigerants in the food and beverage industry.

Other factors influencing the market growth include rapid industrialization and infrastructural development along with the improved standards of living.

Key Questions Answered



How has the global refrigerant market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global refrigerant industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global refrigerant industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global refrigerant industry?

What is the structure of the global refrigerant industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global refrigerant industry?

What are the profit margins in the global refrigerant industry?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Refrigerant Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Fluorocarbon

6.2 Inorganic

6.3 Hydrocarbon

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Commercial

7.2 Industrial

7.3 Domestic

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Europe

8.2 North America

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis

12.1 Price Indicators

12.2 Price Structure

12.3 Margin Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Honeywell International Inc.

13.3.2 Daikin Industries Ltd.

13.3.3 Arkema S.A.

13.3.4 Dongyue Group

13.3.5 The Chemours Company

13.3.6 Mexichem SAB de CV

13.3.7 Sinochem Group

13.3.8 Air Liquide

13.3.9 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (AGC)

13.3.10 Linde Group

13.3.11 SRF Limited

13.3.12 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p5xzu6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

