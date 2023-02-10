Worldwide Refrigerated Transport Industry to 2030 - Increased Demand of Fresh Food & Beverages and Rise of Cold Chain Storage Industry Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refrigerated Transport Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refrigerated transport market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd.

Daikin Industries

Ingersoll- Rand Inc.

Lamberet SAS

Schmitz Cargobull AG

Singamas Container Holdings Ltd.

The Hyundai Motor Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Vehicle Works Bernard Krone GMBH & Co. KG

This report on global refrigerated transport market provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global refrigerated transport market by segmenting the market based on transport mode, technology, temperature, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global refrigerated transport market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased demand of fresh food & beverages

Increased growth of cold chain storage industry

Challenges

Bad transporting infrastructure in developing countries

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Transport Mode

Road

Rail

Sea

Air

by Technology

Air Blown Evaporators

Cryogenic Systems

Eutectic Devices

Vapor Compression Systems

by Temperature

Single

Multiple

by Application

Chilled Food Products

Frozen Food Products

Other

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

