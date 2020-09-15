Worldwide Refrigerator Water Filter Industry to 2026 - Technological Advancements Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refrigerator Water Filter Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global refrigerator water filter market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global refrigerator water filter market to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on refrigerator water filter market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on refrigerator water filter market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global refrigerator water filter market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global refrigerator water filter market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing personal healthcare and rise in spending on water quality

Growing demand new installations and retrofitting along with increasing need of advanced features

2) Restraints

High toxins involved in the process of water filtration may affect the market

3) Opportunities

Technological advancement and new product development to fulfill requirement

Company Profiles



Whirlpool Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Group

Electrolux AB

Robert Bosch GmbH

General Electric Company

Swift Green Filters

Frigidaire

Eco Pure Waters ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Others

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the refrigerator water filter market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the refrigerator water filter market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global refrigerator water filter market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Refrigerator Water Filter Market Highlights

2.2. Refrigerator Water Filter Market Projection

2.3. Refrigerator Water Filter Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Refrigerator Water Filter Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Refrigerator Water Filter Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Types

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Refrigerator Water Filter Market



4. Refrigerator Water Filter Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Types

5.1. Carbon Block Refrigerator Water Filters

5.2. Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) Refrigerator Water Filters

5.3. Reverse Osmosis (RO) Refrigerator Water Filters



6. Global Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Application

6.1. Residential

6.2. Commercial



7. Global Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Direct

7.2. Indirect



8. Global Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Types

8.1.2. North America Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Distribution Channel

8.1.4. North America Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Types

8.2.2. Europe Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Distribution Channel

8.2.4. Europe Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Types

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Distribution Channel

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Types

8.4.2. RoW Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Distribution Channel

8.4.4. RoW Refrigerator Water Filter Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Refrigerator Water Filter Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Whirlpool Corporation

9.2.2. LG Electronics Inc.

9.2.3. Samsung Group

9.2.4. Electrolux AB

9.2.5. Robert Bosch GmbH

9.2.6. General Electric Company

9.2.7. Swift Green Filters

9.2.8. Frigidaire

9.2.9. Eco Pure Waters (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

9.2.10. Others



