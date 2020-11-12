Worldwide Remote Lifestyle Services Industry Analysis 2020: Megatrends and Emerging Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Lifestyle Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Looking at the latest trends in remote lifestyle, examining how technology is helping consumers with work, education, and socializing. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of remote lifestyle services has been rapidly accelerating. Many of the innovative products and solutions emerging today speak to new needs in all facets of life, including working from home, tourism, retail, and education. The way individuals today use technology is evolving, and taking an increasingly important role in consumers' daily lives. These new solutions are rooted in technological advances that are closing the gap between virtual and in-person socialization, as consumers increasingly turn to technology to create new forms of digital connection.

In this report, the analyst breaks down emerging tends surrounding remote lifestyles with frameworks and relevant data, highlighting innovative products and services that speak to the rapidly evolving needs of consumers today. Uncover the new consumer motivations and desires that are now emerging, all while discovering new innovative solutions and key insights into shifts across a wide variety of industries.

Regions Covered:

Canada

United States

South America

Europe

Companies Mentioned

IKEA Gillette

LUSH

Lowe's

Sesame Street

The Home Depot

The Works

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary - Remote Lifestyle Trend Report

Megatrends Overview

2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities

Virtual Malls

Remote Engagement

Virtual Retreats

Co-Watching

Alternative Meeting

Virtual Camp

3. Specific Examples - Ideas & Case Studies

Recreated Office Sounds Playlists

Employee Engagement Platforms

Furniture Brand Virtual Backdrops

Remote Team Dashboard Platforms

Virtual Break Rooms

Integrated Virtual Meeting Platforms

Digital Office Space Platforms

Virtual Conference Rooms

Remote Storytelling Platforms

Virtual Cooking Camps

Kid-Friendly Quarantine Content

Kid-Friendly Educational Videos

Branded Quarantine Fort Campaigns

Podcast Hangout Platforms

Online Pub Experiences

Virtual Dining Initiatives

Contactless Retail Consultations

Whole-Home Organization Consultations

Branded Home Improvement Tutorials

Virtual Home Design Services

Virtual Grooming Programs

Virtual Skincare Consultations

Virtual Makeup Consultations

Virtual Beauty Schools

DIY Virtual Candle Classes

Custom Virtual Wine Tastings

Virtual Tasting Experiences

DIY Pasta-Making Kits

At-Home Burger Kits

Livestream Virtual Reality Tours

Virtual Open Houses

At-Home Car Shopping Services

Live Shopping Services

At-Home Try-On Services

Quarantine-Friendly Virtual Trips

4. Appendix

Special Features & Definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2qdun

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

