Worldwide Remote Lifestyle Services Industry Analysis 2020: Megatrends and Emerging Opportunities
Nov 12, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Lifestyle Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Looking at the latest trends in remote lifestyle, examining how technology is helping consumers with work, education, and socializing. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of remote lifestyle services has been rapidly accelerating. Many of the innovative products and solutions emerging today speak to new needs in all facets of life, including working from home, tourism, retail, and education. The way individuals today use technology is evolving, and taking an increasingly important role in consumers' daily lives. These new solutions are rooted in technological advances that are closing the gap between virtual and in-person socialization, as consumers increasingly turn to technology to create new forms of digital connection.
In this report, the analyst breaks down emerging tends surrounding remote lifestyles with frameworks and relevant data, highlighting innovative products and services that speak to the rapidly evolving needs of consumers today. Uncover the new consumer motivations and desires that are now emerging, all while discovering new innovative solutions and key insights into shifts across a wide variety of industries.
Regions Covered:
- Canada
- United States
- South America
- Europe
Companies Mentioned
- IKEA Gillette
- LUSH
- Lowe's
- Sesame Street
- The Home Depot
- The Works
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary - Remote Lifestyle Trend Report
- Megatrends Overview
2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities
- Virtual Malls
- Remote Engagement
- Virtual Retreats
- Co-Watching
- Alternative Meeting
- Virtual Camp
3. Specific Examples - Ideas & Case Studies
- Recreated Office Sounds Playlists
- Employee Engagement Platforms
- Furniture Brand Virtual Backdrops
- Remote Team Dashboard Platforms
- Virtual Break Rooms
- Integrated Virtual Meeting Platforms
- Digital Office Space Platforms
- Virtual Conference Rooms
- Remote Storytelling Platforms
- Virtual Cooking Camps
- Kid-Friendly Quarantine Content
- Kid-Friendly Educational Videos
- Branded Quarantine Fort Campaigns
- Podcast Hangout Platforms
- Online Pub Experiences
- Virtual Dining Initiatives
- Contactless Retail Consultations
- Whole-Home Organization Consultations
- Branded Home Improvement Tutorials
- Virtual Home Design Services
- Virtual Grooming Programs
- Virtual Skincare Consultations
- Virtual Makeup Consultations
- Virtual Beauty Schools
- DIY Virtual Candle Classes
- Custom Virtual Wine Tastings
- Virtual Tasting Experiences
- DIY Pasta-Making Kits
- At-Home Burger Kits
- Livestream Virtual Reality Tours
- Virtual Open Houses
- At-Home Car Shopping Services
- Live Shopping Services
- At-Home Try-On Services
- Quarantine-Friendly Virtual Trips
4. Appendix
- Special Features & Definitions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2qdun
