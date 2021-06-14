Worldwide Rotary Pump Industry to 2026 - Featuring Dover, SPX Flow and Xylem Among Others
Jun 14, 2021, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rotary Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global rotary pump market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A rotary pump is used for moving a defined volume of high viscosity liquids such as oils and chemicals. Pumping chamber, casing, endplates, seal chamber, relief valves and rotating assembly are some of the main components of rotary pumps. They are designed with small clearances to minimize leakage from the discharge and operate at a relatively low speed so as to maintain these clearances. They also have a self-priming property that allows pumping liquids and gases without any loss of suction. Nowadays, manufacturers are developing rotary pumps with advanced features that enable the transportation of harmful chemicals without damaging the environment.
Rotary pumps are gaining traction across the globe owing to their ability to handle high differential pressure, high-viscosity performance and compact design. As a result of these characteristics, they find applications in numerous industry verticals ranging from chemical industry to pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology applications, marine industry applications, etc. Besides this, with the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), pump manufacturers are introducing highly efficient and cost-effective rotary pumps integrated with next generation connected technologies that can automate various processes. Apart from this, the leading rotary pump companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to diversify their product portfolio and expand geographic reach by gaining an edge over their competitors. For instance, Dover Corporation has acquired All-Flo, a manufacturer of specialty air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps, which is now a part of the Pump Solutions Group (PSG) unit within Dover's Fluids segment. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global rotary pump market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Dover Corporation, SPX Flow, Xylem Inc., Colfax Corporation, IDEX Corporation, Busch Systems, Gardner Denver Holdings, Atlas Copco, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology, ULVAC, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global rotary pump market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global rotary pump industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global rotary pump industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the operating capacity?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the pump characteristic?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global rotary pump industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global rotary pump industry?
- What is the structure of the global rotary pump industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global rotary pump industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Rotary Pump Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Operating Capacity
5.6 Market Breakup by Pump Characteristics
5.7 Market Breakup by Raw Material
5.8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Vane
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Screw
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Lobe
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Gear
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Progressive Cavity (PC)
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Operating Capacity
7.1 Small (Upto 500 gpm)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Medium (500-1000 gpm)
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 High (More Than 1000 gpm)
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Pump Characteristic
8.1 Standard Pumps
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Engineered Pumps
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Special Purpose Pumps
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Raw Material
9.1 Bronze
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Cast Iron
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Polycarbonate
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Stainless Steel
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
10.1 Oil and Gas
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Power Generation
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Chemical and Petrochemical
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Water and Wastewater
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Food and Beverage
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Asia Pacific
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 North America
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Dover Corporation
16.3.2 SPX Flow
16.3.3 Xylem Inc
16.3.4 Colfax Corporation
16.3.5 IDEX Corporation
16.3.6 Busch Systems
16.3.7 Gardner Denver Holdings
16.3.8 Atlas Copco
16.3.9 Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
16.3.10 ULVAC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwcz0o
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article