Worldwide Smart Polymers Market Report with Future Trend Predictions, Estimates to 2021 and CAGR Forecasts to 2026
Jan 28, 2020, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Polymers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart polymers industry has gained momentum in the past decade. Smart polymers are a branch of conventional polymers, but the characteristic of bio-mimicking differentiates them from conventional polymers. These very bio-mimicking characteristics are the reason smart polymers are under research and development for applications in biomedical and bioengineering fields. Other areas where smart polymers are used today include food packaging, coatings, fabrics, sensors and actuators, and electronic and automotive components.
The "Smart Polymers" report includes:
- A conceptual study of smart polymers and their applications in the commercial marketplace
- Outlining detail pertaining to different types of smart polymers, their applications and supply chain structure, changing trends in channel partner preferences, and comparisons with those conventional polymers available
- Analyses of global market trends for smart polymers with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Regional dynamics of the smart polymers market covering North America, Europe, APAC and other emerging economies from rest of the World
- Discussion of future trend and perspectives, as well as some important issues like thermal/mechanical properties and regulatory challenges, of smart polymeric materials
Key Topics Covered:
- Different Types of Smart Polymers
- Key Applications of Smart Polymers
- Smart Polymer Supply Chain Structure
- Changing Trends in Channel Partner Preferences
- Attaining a Sustainable Supply Chain
- Comparison of Conventional Polymer Businesses and Smart Polymers Businesses
- Comparison of Global Volume Production of Conventional Polymers and Smart Polymers
- Comparison of the Global Value of the Production of Conventional Polymers and Smart Polymers
- Comparison of Regional Production of Conventional Polymers and Smart Polymers
- Comparison of End User Industries of Conventional Polymers and Smart Polymers
- Market Forecasts for Smart Polymers
- Global Markets for Smart Polymers
- Regional Markets for Smart Polymers
- Smart Polymers Markets by End User Industry
- Smart Polymers in Biomedical and Bioengineering
- Smart Polymers Markets by Type
- Smart Polymers Market by Type of Material
- Recommendations and Conclusions
- Information Sources
- Methodology
