Worldwide Smart Retail Industry to 2026 - Rising Entanglement of Internet of Things Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Retail Market (2021-2026) by System, Application, Retail Offering, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Retail Market is estimated to be USD 24.02 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 63.07 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.3%.



Technological innovation is changing the shopping experience of the customer, so the distributor can concentrate on particular consumer needs and boost business. To understand consumer behavior and their needs, retailers carry out surveys. They also use smart retail solutions to attract, acquire, and turn customers into sales, such as NFC (Near Field Communication). The use of such technology allows retailers to encourage and improve sales with a better brand image.



The main factors driving the growth of this market are the growing use of robotics and automation to provide consumers with shopping comfort and the increasing adoption by retailers of big data analytics, machine learning, blockchain, and AI technologies.



Similarly, the main factor expected to hamper the growth of the global smart retail industry is data protection issues related to online transactions. Moreover, a growing number of brick and mortar retailers may, to some degree, restrict market growth over the forecast period.



It is also anticipated that rising Internet of Things (IoT) participation in various business avenues would create lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global smart retail industry.



Lack of compliance of IoT solution providers and integrators, and lack of user knowledge and awareness for smart retail, are creating challenges for the adoption of the smart retail market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Internet Usage

Technological Advancements

Reducing Cost of Electronic Components

Rising Adoption of Global Smartphones

The Increasing Pursuit of Providing Better Service

Restraints

Data Security Concerns in Online Transactions

Chances of Data Loss in case of any Malfunction

Increasing Number of Brick & Mortar Retailers

Opportunities

Rising Entanglement of Internet of Things (IoT)

Growing Number for Global Smart Stores Leading to Rising in Adoption of Self Delivery Vehicles

Challenges

Lack of compliance of IoT solution providers and integrators

Lack of user knowledge and awareness

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are IBM, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Microsoft, Huawei, Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Nvidia Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Google Inc., PTC Inc., Trigo, LG Display Co., Ltd., Par Technology Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., ST Microelectronics N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Softbank Robotics Group Corp., etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance Score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Smart Retail Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Smart Retail Market, By System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Digital Signage Solution

6.2.1 Displays

6.2.2 Media Players, Pcs, and Set-Top Boxes

6.2.3 Mounts & Cables

6.3 Smart Labels

6.3.1 Smart Beacons

6.3.1.1 BLE

6.3.1.2 Hybrid

6.3.2 Electronic Shelf Labels

6.3.2.1 LCD electronic shelf labels

6.3.2.2 Segmented E-paper electronic shelf labels

6.3.2.3 Full-graphic E-paper electronic shelf labels

6.4 Smart Payment Systems

6.4.1 NFC-READY POS TERMINALS

6.4.2 NFC-READY MPOS TERMINALS

6.5 Intelligent Vending Machines

6.6 Augmented Reality Solutions

6.7 Virtual Reality Solutions

6.8 POS solutions

6.9 Smart carts

6.10 Robotics

6.11 Analytics



7 Global Smart Retail Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Foot-Traffic Monitoring

7.3 Predictive Equipment Maintenance

7.4 Inventory Management

7.5 Smart Fitting Rooms

7.6 Brand Protection

7.7 Loyalty Management and Payments



8 Global Smart Retail Market, By Retail Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Apparel and Accessories

8.3 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

8.4 Hardlines and Leisure Goods

8.5 Others



9 Global Smart Retail Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Visual Recognition

9.3 Blockchain

9.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

9.5 Mobile



10 Global Smart Retail Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 Germany

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Indonesia

10.4.5 Malaysia

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Australia

10.4.8 Russia

10.4.9 Rest of APAC

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Qatar

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 South Africa

10.5.4 United Arab Emirates

10.5.5 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches& Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Fundings



12 Company Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.2 Intel Corporation

12.3 Cisco

12.4 NXP Semiconductors

12.5 Microsoft

12.6 Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.

12.7 Nvidia Corporation

12.8 Samsung Electronics

12.9 Google Inc.

12.10 Ptc Inc.

12.11 Trigo

12.12 LG Display

12.13 Par Technology Corporation

12.14 Texas Instruments Inc.

12.15 Stmicroelectronics N.V.

12.16 Honeywell International Inc.

12.17 Robert Bosch Gmbh

12.18 Softbank Robotics Group Corp.

12.19 Roadcom Inc.

12.20 Ingenico

12.21 Verifone, Inc.

12.22 First Data Corporation

12.23 NCR Corporation

12.24 Infineon Technologies

12.25 Diebold Nixdorf

12.26 Pricer

12.27 Probiz Technologies

12.28 Ses-Imagotag

12.29 E Ink Holdings Inc.

12.30 Bossa Nova Robotics

12.31 Five Elements Robotics

12.32 Standard Cognition



13 Appendix



