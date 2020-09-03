Worldwide Structural Adhesives, Sealants, and Thermal Materials for EV Batteries Industry to 2025 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Structural Adhesives, Sealants, and Thermal Materials for EV Batteries - A Global Market Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Assessment - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global structural adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials market for EV batteries is expected to account for a market volume of 14,593.4 tons by the end of 2025. The market is expected to witness high growth due to the wide adoption of electric vehicles and the rising need for vehicle light-weighting.

The global adhesives, sealants, and thermal material market for EV batteries is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.62% during the forecast period. With the rising impetus for vehicle light-weighting, electric vehicle battery manufacturers are investing in structural adhesives and replacing them with mechanical fasteners, which can bring down the overall vehicle weight by a significant percentage.

The automotive industry, in particular, has borne the brunt of the pandemic, owing to the ongoing lockdown, the decrease in sales, and the impending apprehensions to invest in future ambitious projects. A sharp decline in global automotive trends has been witnessed in the first four months. However, China and the countries in Europe in the context of EV sales and the sales can pick up the pace from the second half of 2020, as they emerge out of the lockdowns. China aims to further scale up the reduced incentives once again to negate the effect of the pandemic.

The global structural adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials market for EV batteries research provides a detailed perspective on the different types of adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials, their applications, value, and volume estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials industry outlook for EV batteries in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, trends, and opportunities, among others.

The report further considers the market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), supply chain analysis, and the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global structural adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials market for EV batteries report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by product type, application, region, and country.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key drivers and challenges in the global structural adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials market for EV batteries?

How does the supply chain function in the global structural adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials market for EV batteries?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global structural adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials market for EV batteries supply chain?

Which EV adhesives and sealants segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global structural adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials market for EV batteries during the forecast period 2020-2025?

Which key application areas for which different adhesive, sealant, and thermal material types may experience high demand during the forecasted period?

Which are the key suppliers of different EV battery adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials?

What are the business and corporate strategies being adopted by manufacturers involved in the global structural adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials market for EV batteries?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of global structural adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials market for EV batteries, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2020 to 2025?

What are the key consumer attributes in various regions for EV adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials market for EV batteries?

How is the market landscape for structural adhesives, sealants, and thermal materials for EV batteries manufacturers expected to be formed for electric vehicles?

The companies profiled in the report are Ashland Global Holdings Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Sika AG, Huntsman Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dow, Permabond LLC, LORD Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Jowat SE, Dymax Corporation, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Polytec PT GmbH, and 3M.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Wide Adoption of Electric Vehicles

1.2.1.2 Need for Vehicle Light Weighting

1.2.1.3 Need to Increase Crashworthiness of Electric Vehicles

1.2.1.4 Need for Thermal Management and Impact Resistance of Battery Packs

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

1.2.2.2 Volatility in the Prices of Raw Materials

1.2.2.3 Trade War Between the U.S. and China

1.2.3 Business and Corporate Strategies

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Increasing Trend for Lightweight Adhesives

1.2.4.2 Growing Need for Low VOC Adhesives

2 Application

2.1 Structural Adhesives, Sealants, and Thermal Materials for Electric Vehicle Batteries, by Propulsion Type

2.1.1 Battery Electric Vehicles

2.1.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles

2.2 Demand Analysis for Structural Adhesives, Sealants, and Thermal Materials for Electric Vehicle Batteries

2.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

2.2.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

3 Products

3.1 Types of Structural Adhesives, Sealants, and Thermal Materials for Electric Vehicle Batteries

3.1.1 Adhesives and Sealants

3.1.1.1 Epoxy Adhesives and Sealants

3.1.1.2 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants

3.1.1.3 Silicone Adhesives and Sealants

3.1.1.4 Polyacrylates Adhesives and Sealants

3.1.1.5 Others

3.1.2 Thermal Materials

3.1.2.1 Thermal Gap Pads

3.1.2.2 Liquid Gap Fillers

3.2 Demand Analysis of Structural Adhesives, Sealants, and Thermal Materials for Electric Vehicle Batteries

3.2.1 Global Structural Adhesives, Sealants, and Thermal Materials Market for EV Batteries (by Product Type, Value and Volume Data, 2019-2025

3.2.1.1 Adhesives and Sealants

3.2.1.1.1 Epoxy Adhesives and Sealants

3.2.1.1.2 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants

3.2.1.1.3 Silicone Adhesives and Sealants

3.2.1.1.4 Polyacrylate Adhesives and Sealants

3.2.1.1.5 Others Adhesives and Sealants

3.2.1.2 Thermal Materials

3.2.1.2.1 Thermal Gap Pads

3.2.1.2.2 Liquid Gap Filler

3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix, by Region

3.3.2 Opportunity Matrix, by Product Type

3.4 Technology Roadmap

4 Regions

4.1 China

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 U.K.

4.5 Asia-Pacific & Japan

4.6 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 3M

5.2.1.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.1.3 Business Strategies

5.2.1.3.1 Product Development

5.2.1.3.2 Market Development

5.2.1.4 R&D Analysis

5.2.1.5 Patent Analysis

5.2.1.6 Competitive Position

5.2.1.6.1 Strengths of the Company

5.2.1.6.2 Weaknesses of the Company

5.2.2 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

5.2.3 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

5.2.4 Sika AG

5.2.5 Huntsman Corporation

5.2.6 H.B. Fuller Company

5.2.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

5.2.8 Dow

5.2.9 Permabond LLC

5.2.10 LORD Corporation

5.2.11 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

5.2.12 Jowat SE

5.2.13 Dymax Corporation

5.2.14 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

5.2.15 Polytec PT GmbH



6 Research Methodology

SOURCE Research and Markets

