Worldwide Surface Disinfectant Market Analysis 2020-2025 - High Prevalance of HAIs and Increasing Regulations on Sterilization to Combat COVID-19 are Drive Industry Growth

The global surface disinfectant market is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the market is primarily driven by factors, such as the high prevalence of HAIs and the implementation of favorable government initiatives & stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection. Developing economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

Based on type, the surface disinfectant market is segmented into liquids, wipes, and sprays. Liquids form the fastest-growing segment in the surface disinfectant market. Their wide usage, especially in emerging nations, and low cost are major factors contributing to the growth of this market segment.

On the basis of application, the surface disinfectant market is segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection, and other applications. The surface disinfection segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectants market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections across the globe and the higher volume of disinfectants required to clean these surfaces.

Based on end-user, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. Of all these end users, the hospital settings segment is expected to account for the largest share of the surface disinfectants market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors, such as the high focus on infection control in hospitals (as a result of the rising prevalence of HAIs) and the high and growing patient volume in these healthcare settings.

The global surface disinfectants market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The European region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in 2020. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of HAIs in the region and the presence of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants to reduce the rate of HAIs.

This report studies the surface disinfectants market based on composition, type, application, end-user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total surface disinfectant market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.

