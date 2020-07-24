Worldwide Surgical, Face, and Respiratory Mask Industry to 2030 - Untapped Market in Developing Countries Presents Opportunities
Jul 24, 2020, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical, Face, and Respiratory Mask Market Research Report: By Distribution Channel, Type, End User - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Around the world, the prevalence of airborne diseases is rising, which is creating grave concerns for public health. The most common such diseases are influenza, diphtheria, mumps, tuberculosis, pertussis (whooping cough), chickenpox, and measles. Currently, the 2019 novel coronavirus infection has spread around the world, leading to over 75,000 deaths, as of April 7th, 2020.
As all these pathogens enter the body via the nose, their increasing prevalence is driving the global surgical, face, and respiratory mask market growth. In comparison to $2,141.3 million in 2019, the sale of such personal protective equipment is expected to garner $15,696.2 million by 2030, with the revenue rising at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period).
Asia-Pacific (APAC), which was the largest region in the surgical, face, and respiratory mask market in 2019, is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years as well. This is ascribed to the rising number of hospitals and healthcare providers in regional countries. Additionally, the region is home to some of the most polluted cities on earth, including Delhi and Beijing, which is why individuals here wear masks almost every day, especially when traveling.
Market Competition Characterized by Alliances
Numerous alliances are being forged by the key companies operating in the surgical, face, and respiratory mask market, to use each other's expertise and consumer base for mutual growth. For instance, in May 2019, Examinetics and Moldex-Metric Inc. began an alliance for online respirator clearance evaluations. Benefitting from this move, the latter firm, which is a manufacturer of hearing and respiratory protection, is offering a medically backed respirator clearance program for those who use its disposable and reusable respirators.
Hospitals are expected to witness the highest CAGR in the surgical, face, and respiratory mask market, of 6.2%, during the forecast period. This is because of the stringent regulations which make it mandatory for the caregivers at hospitals, especially surgeons, to wear masks.
Till 2030, respiratory masks are projected to continue dominating the surgical, face, and respiratory mask market, as they are comparatively more expensive than surgical masks and because the extreme concentration of pollutants in the air makes covering the nose necessary.
Indirect channels held the larger share in the surgical, face, and respiratory mask market during the historical period (2014-2019), as the sale of such products via wholesalers, vendors, retail pharmacies, and online portals is quite high.
The key players in the global surgical, face, and respiratory mask market include 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Prestige Ameritech, cleanroom.de GmbH, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Moldex-Metric Inc., Mlnlycke Health Care AB, Kowa Company Ltd., Uvex Group, Ansell Limited, Dynarex Corporation, Makrite Industries Inc., Foss Performance Materials, Aero Pro Co. Ltd., Shanghai Gangkai Purification Products Co. Ltd., and Louis M. Gerson Company Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Market Indicators
Chapter 5. Industry Outlook
5.1 Definition of Market Segments
5.1.1 By Product
5.1.1.1 Surgical
5.1.1.2 Respiratory
5.1.1.2.1 Disposable
5.1.1.2.2 Reusable
5.1.2 By Distribution Channel
5.1.2.1 Direct channel
5.1.2.2 Indirect channel
5.1.2.2.1 Online
5.1.2.2.2 Retail store
5.1.3 By End User
5.1.3.1 Hospital
5.1.3.2 Clinic
5.1.3.3 ASC
5.1.3.4 Individual
5.1.3.5 Others
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Trends
5.2.1.1 Increasing purchase of surgical/face masks from e-commerce websites
5.2.1.2 Rising number of quarantine wards
5.2.2 Drivers
5.2.2.1 Rising air pollution levels
5.2.2.2 Increasing number of surgical procedures
5.2.2.3 Surging geriatric population
5.2.2.4 Increasing awareness of air pollution effects on health and environment
5.2.2.5 Widespread burden of airborne diseases
5.2.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
5.2.3 Restraints
5.2.3.1 Manufacturing breakdown due to viral infections
5.2.3.2 Lack of awareness regarding usage of masks in developing countries
5.2.4 Opportunities
5.2.4.1 Untapped market in developing countries
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 List of Suppliers and Distributors of Major Countries
5.4.1 U.S.
5.4.2 China
5.4.3 Germany
5.4.4 India
5.4.5 France
5.4.6 U.K.
5.4.7 Japan
5.4.8 Canada
5.4.9 Italy
5.4.10 Spain
Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast
6.1 Overview
6.2 Market Volume, by Product Type
6.3 Market Revenue, by Product Type
6.3.1 Respiratory Mask Market Revenue, by Type
6.4 Market Volume, by End User
6.5 Market Revenue, By End User
6.6 Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel
6.6.1 Indirect Channel Market Revenue, by Type
6.7 Market Revenue, By Region
Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast
7.1 Overview
7.2 Market Volume, by Product Type
7.3 Market Revenue, by Product Type
7.3.1 Respiratory Mask Market Revenue, by Type
7.4 Market Volume, by End User
7.5 Market Revenue, By End User
7.6 Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel
7.6.1 Indirect Channel Market Revenue, by Type
7.7 Market Revenue, By Country
Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast
8.1 Overview
8.2 Market Volume, by Product Type
8.3 Market Revenue, by Product Type
8.3.1 Respiratory Mask Market Revenue, by Type
8.4 Market Volume, by End User
8.5 Market Revenue, By End User
8.6 Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel
8.6.1 Indirect Channel Market Revenue, by Type
8.7 Market Revenue, By Country
Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Volume, by Product Type
9.3 Market Revenue, by Product Type
9.3.1 Respiratory Mask Market Revenue, by Type
9.4 Market Volume, by End User
9.5 Market Revenue, By End User
9.6 Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel
9.6.1 Indirect Channel Market Revenue, by Type
9.7 Market Revenue, By Country
Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Volume, by Product Type
10.3 Market Revenue, by Product Type
10.3.1 Respiratory Mask Market Revenue, by Type
10.4 Market Volume, by End User
10.5 Market Revenue, by End User
10.6 Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel
10.6.1 Indirect Channel Market Revenue, by Type
10.7 Market Revenue, By Country
Chapter 11. MEA Market Size and Forecast
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Volume, by Product Type
11.3 Market Revenue, by Product Type
11.3.1 Respiratory Mask Market Revenue, by Type
11.4 Market Volume, by End User
11.5 Market Revenue, By End User
11.6 Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel
11.6.1 Indirect Channel Market Revenue, by Type
11.7 Market Revenue, By Country
Chapter 12. Major Markets: Segment Analysis
12.1 U.S. Market Revenue
12.1.1 U.S. Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel
12.1.2 U.S. Market Revenue, by Product Type
12.1.3 U.S. Market Revenue, by End User
12.2 Canada Market Revenue
12.2.1 Canada Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel
12.2.2 Canada Market Revenue, by Product Type
12.2.3 Canada Market Revenue, by End User
12.3 Germany Market Revenue
12.3.1 Germany Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel
12.3.2 Germany Market Revenue, by Product Type
12.3.3 Germany Market Revenue, by End User
12.4 France Market Revenue
12.4.1 France Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel
12.4.2 France Market Revenue, by Product Type
12.4.3 France Market Revenue, by End User
12.5 U.K. Market Revenue
12.5.1 U.K. Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel
12.5.2 U.K. Market Revenue, by Product Type
12.5.3 U.K. Market Revenue, by End User
12.6 Italy Market Revenue
12.6.1 Italy Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel
12.6.2 Italy Market Revenue, by Product Type
12.6.3 Italy Market Revenue, by End User
12.7 Spain Market Revenue
12.7.1 Spain Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel
12.7.2 Spain Market Revenue, by Product Type
12.7.3 Spain Market Revenue, by End User
12.8 China Market Revenue
12.8.1 China Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel
12.8.2 China Market Revenue, by Product Type
12.8.3 China Market Revenue, by End User
12.9 Japan Market Revenue
12.9.1 Japan Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel
12.9.2 Japan Market Revenue, by Product Type
12.9.3 Japan Market Revenue, by End User
12.10 India Market Revenue
12.10.1 India Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel
12.10.2 India Market Revenue, by Product Type
12.10.3 India Market Revenue, by End User
Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
13.2 Strategic Developments of the Key Players
13.2.1 Acquisitions
13.2.2 Others
13.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
Chapter 14. Company Profiles
14.1 3M Company
14.1.1 Business Overview
14.1.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.1.3 Key Financial Summary
14.2 Prestige Ameritech
14.2.1 Business Overview
14.2.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.3 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
14.3.1 Business Overview
14.3.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.3.3 Key Financial Summary
14.4 Honeywell International Inc.
14.4.1 Business Overview
14.4.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.4.3 Key Financial Summary
14.5 Kimberly-Clark Corporation
14.5.1 Business Overview
14.5.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.5.3 Key Financial Summary
14.6 cleanroom.de GmbH
14.6.1 Business Overview
14.6.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.7 Medline Industries Inc.
14.7.1 Business Overview
14.7.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.8 Mlnlycke Health Care AB
14.8.1 Business Overview
14.8.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.8.3 Key Financial Summary
14.9 Ansell Limited
14.9.1 Business Overview
14.9.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.9.3 Key Financial Summary
14.10 Moldex-Metric Inc.
14.10.1 Business Overview
14.10.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.11 Uvex Group
14.11.1 Business Overview
14.11.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.12 Kowa Company Ltd.
14.12.1 Business Overview
14.12.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.13 Dynarex Corporation
14.13.1 Business Overview
14.13.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.14 Foss Performance Materials
14.14.1 Business Overview
14.14.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.15 Louis M. Gerson Company Inc.
14.15.1 Business Overview
14.15.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.16 Makrite Industries Inc.
14.16.1 Business Overview
14.16.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.17 Shanghai Gangkai Purification Products Co. Ltd.
14.17.1 Business Overview
14.17.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.18 Aero Pro Co. Ltd.
14.18.1 Business Overview
14.18.2 Product and Service Offerings
Chapter 15. Appendix
15.1 Abbreviations
15.2 Sources and References
15.3 Related Reports
