Worldwide Tea Tree Oil Markets, 2019 to 2025 - Increasing Demand for Natural & Organic Products in the Healthcare & Cosmetics Industries

The Global Tea Tree Oil Market size is expected to reach $57.6 Million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.32% CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for natural and organic products for various purposes in the healthcare and cosmetics industry worldwide is expected to remain the dominant force driving the need for tea tree oil market. Furthermore, increasing demand for tea tree oil in the personal care industry is also projected to influence the tea tree oil market significantly. Moreover, the rise in awareness among individuals about the various benefit of tea tree oil is anticipated to fuel the tea tree oil market.

Based on Grade, the market is segmented into Pharma & Cosmetic Grade and Therapeutic Grade. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Cosmetics and Toiletries, Therapeutic and Industrial. Based on End User, the market is segmented into FMCG Sector, Cosmetic Sector, Pharmaceutical Sector and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Companies Profiled

The Royal Barenbrug Group

BrettYoung Seeds Limited

Allied Seed LLC

The Lebermuth Co. Inc.

AOS Products Private Limited

Shandong Fuyang Biotech Co. Ltd.

Integria Healthcare ( Australia ) Pty Ltd.

) Pty Ltd. Young Living Essential Oils LC

Ungerer & Company Inc.

NOW Foods Inc.

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Tea Tree Oil Market by Application

3.1.1 Global Cosmetics and Toiletries Market by Region

3.1.2 Global Therapeutic Market by Region

3.1.3 Global Industrial Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Tea Tree Oil Market by End Users

4.1.1 Global FMCG Sector Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Cosmetic Sector Market by Region

4.1.3 Global Pharmaceutical Sector Market by Region

4.1.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Tea Tree Oil Market by Grade

5.1.1 Global Pharma & Cosmetic Grade Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Therapeutic Grade Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Tea Tree Oil Market by Region

6.1 North America Tea Tree Oil Market

6.2 Europe Tea Tree Oil Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Tea Tree Oil Market

6.4 LAMEA Tea Tree Oil Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 The Royal Barenbrug Group

7.2 BrettYoung Seeds Limited

7.3 Allied Seed, LLC

7.4 The Lebermuth Co., Inc.

7.5 AOS Products Private Limited

7.6 Shandong Fuyang Biotech Co. Ltd.

7.7 Integria Healthcare (Australia) Pty Ltd.

7.8 Young Living Essential Oils LC

7.9 Ungerer & Company, Inc.

7.10 NOW Foods, Inc.



