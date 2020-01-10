Worldwide Thick Film Devices Market Report - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thick Film Devices Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thick film devices market has been valued at USD 83.21 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 14.04% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025) to reach USD 177.13 billion by 2025. The rising demand for solar cells and flexible devices, such as sensors are expected to propel the thick film devices market growth. For instance, in March 2018, Saudi Arabia and Japanese SoftBank signed an MoU to build the world's largest photovoltaic (PV), USD 200 billion, solar project by 2030. The drive for harnessing solar energy and cut the carbon emission augmented with declining solar panel price per unit area is expected to be among driving factor for demand.

Competitive Landscape



The thick film devices market is dominated by top players, with new players finding it difficult to enter the market due to the strong dominance of existing players. Some of the key players include General Electric Company, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sharp Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd, KOA Speer Electronics, Inc., AVX Corporation, among others.



January 2019 - AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, introduced a new line of ultraminiature, thin-film transmission line capacitors for high-frequency links, DC blocking in the UHF range (300MHz - 3GHz), and other high-performance microwave and RF applications. The new capacitors have a novel metal-insulator-metal (MIM) structure, copper traces for optimal circuit conductivity, a transmission line wire-bond pad, and a gold-metalized backside ground, and can be supplied on a variety of low-loss substrates, including quartz, alumina, glass, and silicon. The new transmission line capacitors are also available in a wide range of capacitance values: 0.3-50pF with a 20% tolerance, and each is made using a high-frequency structure simulator (HFSS) to proactively address any electromagnetic challenges and provide the highest possible RF performance and reliability.



January 2018 - Ferro Techniek launched FTH XL, a flow-through heater based on thick film technology, which has a max capacity of 3400W at 230V. This is expected to attract a wide range of consumers and bring a high influx of revenue.



Companies Mentioned



General Electric Company

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sharp Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Rohm Semiconductor GmbH

TE Connectivity Ltd

KOA Speer Electronics Inc.

AVX Corporation

