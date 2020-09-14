Worldwide Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Report 2020 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global travel arrangement and reservation services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global travel arrangement and reservation services market is expected to decline from $418.7 billion in 2019 to $418.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $498.8 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the travel arrangement and reservation services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider travel arrangement and reservation services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The travel arrangement and reservation services market section of the report gives context. It compares the travel arrangement and reservation services market with other segments of the commercial services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, travel arrangement and reservation services indicators comparison.

The travel arrangement and reservation services market consists of the sales of travel arrangement and reservation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide travel agency services, arrange and assemble tours or provide other travel arrangement and reservation services.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global travel arrangement and reservation services market, accounting for 49% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global travel arrangement and reservation services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global travel arrangement and reservation services market.



Travel arrangement companies are increasingly using IoT technologies in providing customised options to customers for flight and accommodation bookings. Travel aggregator websites search for the best deals across multiple websites and lists the results on a web page. And most of the airline companies are also using IoT technologies right from locating a traveler in emergency situations to finding a missing passenger who hasn't board the flight yet. More than 89% airlines are looking forward for immense changes over the next three years with IOT technology in the travel industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market, Segmentation By Mode of Travel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market, Segmentation By Mode of Booking, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Metrics

11.1. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market



13. Western Europe Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market



14. Eastern Europe Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market



15. North America Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market



16. South America Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market



17. Middle East Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market



18. Africa Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market



19. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles

19.3.1. Carlson Wagonlit Travel

19.3.1.1. Company Overview

19.3.1.2. Products And Services

19.3.1.3. Strategy

19.3.1.4. Financial Performance

19.3.2. American Express

19.3.2.1. Company Overview

19.3.2.2. Products And Services

19.3.2.3. Strategy

19.3.2.4. Financial Performance

19.3.3. BCD Travel

19.3.3.1. Company Overview

19.3.3.2. Products And Services

19.3.3.3. Strategy

19.3.3.4. Financial Performance

19.3.4. Expedia

19.3.4.1. Company Overview

19.3.4.2. Products And Services

19.3.4.3. Strategy

19.3.4.4. Financial Performance

19.3.5. Priceline Group

19.3.5.1. Company Overview

19.3.5.2. Products And Services

19.3.5.3. Strategy

19.3.5.4. Financial Performance



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market



21. Market Background: Commercial Services Market

21.1. Commercial Services Market Characteristics

21.2. Commercial Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Commercial Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Commercial Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Commercial Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations



23. Appendix



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Carlson Wagonlit Travel

American Express

BCD Travel

Expedia

Priceline Group

