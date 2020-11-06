Worldwide Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Immunotherapy Industry to 2025 - US to Dominate Global Market Landscape

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Immunotherapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the emergence of immunotherapy surveillance in the treatment of cancer, the focus towards manipulating immune cells for cancer treatment has become an important strategy to be anticipated by the researchers. Now-a-days, the market of immunotherapy is more attributed towards developing Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes for causing complete remission of the tumor cells from the cancer patients. The treatment regimen associated with the TIL therapy comprises of collection of lymphocytes that have the ability to engage themselves in the tumor cells destruction. The therapy is completely dependent on the tumor biopsy extracted from the patients rather than circulating T cells in the blood.



Despite of having numerous advantages associated with the available immunotherapies, scientists have come across with a more research emphasized therapy that is capable of demolishing minute dysfunctions in the other available immunotherapies. In view of the wide range capabilities of the therapy as per the research activity outcomes, the therapy has been able to enable a modern era of cancer therapeutics. The spurt of knowledge available for the TILs has completely changed the concept of using simple cells infiltrating from the tumors as a novel and efficient treatment regimen. In recent years also, the explosion that the market is experiencing in terms of research and drugs in the clinical pipeline is also leading towards accelerated market growth and future frontiers development.



Clinical trials regarding the therapy alone as well as in combination with the other agents are also leading to a substantial rise in the therapy acceptance. The availability of uniformity for the research anticipated as well as the progressive impeccable methodologies associated with the market are also estimated to deliver a tremendous scope for the market in the future. Also, the market is adjoined with various clinical stage biotechnology companies focusing on the development as well as commercialization of the TIL therapy for the cancer patients. The conventional as well as several guided programs developed for the market are believed to functionally categorize the therapy as one of the most prevalent and promising cancer treatment facility.



As per the report findings, it is estimated that the innovative research and development sector has excited the oncology researchers for driving the overall oncology pharmaceutical industry. In the past few years, the market has observed an increasing number of bio-pharmaceutical companies, leading to the rise in the competition for developing more targets that could generate more progressive outcomes at pre-clinical level and clinical level. It is estimated that the novel clinical assets in the TIL therapy will shorten the market cycles for other viable cancer therapies by rapidly following the quick launch strategy for the products under TIL therapy. It is believed that the evolving landscape of the therapy in terms of R&D activity and bio-pharmaceutical companies will fundamentally develop several dominant traits for the therapy in the next few years.



Global Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Immunotherapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2025 Report Highlights:

Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Immunotherapy Pipeline: 3 Therapies

Highest Phase of Development for Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Immunotherapy : Phase II Trials

USA To Dominate Global Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Immunotherapy Market Landscape

To Dominate Global Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Immunotherapy Market Landscape Expected Cost For Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Immunotherapy: > US$ 200,000

TIL Therapy Can Drive Personalized Cancer Therapy Market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL) Therapy

1.1 Overview

1.2 Historical Development of Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Therapy



2. Role of Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Therapy in Cancer Management



3. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes in Melanoma

3.1 Current Application of TIL Therapy in Melanoma

3.2 TIL Beyond Monotherapy in Late Stage Melanoma

3.2.1 TIL as Combinational Therapy

3.2.2 TIL as Adjuvant Therapy

3.3 Recent Research & Advancements



4. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes in Colorectal Cancer

4.1 Role of TIL in Colorectal Cancer

4.2 Ongoing Development



5. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes in Gastrointestinal Cancers

5.1 TIL in Gastric Cancer

5.2 Pancreatic Cancer

5.3 Hepatocellular Carcinoma (Liver Cancer)



6. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes in Lung Cancers

6.1 TIL as Prognostic Parameter for Lung Cancer

6.2 TIL for Targeting NSCLC - Current Scenario



7. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes in Gynecological Carcinomas

7.1 Impact of TIL in Ovarian Cancer

7.1.1 Therapeutic & Prognostic Potential Against Ovarian Cancer

7.1.2 Ongoing Development

7.2 Uterine/Endometrial Cancer

7.3 Cervical Cancer



8. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Therapy for Genitourinary Cancers

8.1 Bladder/Urothelial Carcinoma

8.1.1 Applications of TILs in Urothelial Carcinoma

8.1.2 Ongoing Development

8.2 Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)

8.3 Prostate Cancer



9. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes in Head & Neck Cancer

9.1 Impact of TILs in Head & Neck Cancer

9.2 Ongoing Research & Advancements



10. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes in Brain Tumors

10.1 Role of TIL in Glioma & Meningioma

10.2 Recent Advancements for Targeting Brain Cancer



11. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes in Breast Cancer

11.1 TIL as Breast Cancer Therapeutics

11.2 Ongoing Development



12. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes in Blood Cancer



13. Global Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

13.1 Phase-I

13.2 Phase-II



14. Global Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Therapy Market Analysis

14.1 Growing Frontier for Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy Market as Personalized Treatment

14.2 Current Market Scenario

14.3 Therapy Cost Analysis



15. Recent Research Trends & Development for Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Market

15.1 Harnessing the Immune System with the help of Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes

15.2 Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes & IL-18 Acting as Promising Novel Cancer Therapies

15.3 Lovance Biotherapeutics Presentation for Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Clinical Data

15.4 MacroGenics Clinical Data for Presentation for MGD019 for Advanced Solid Tumor

15.5 TILT Biotherapeutics Announces TILT-123 Trial for Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy on Patients

15.6 Personalized Cell Therapy Development using Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes by Neogene Therapeutics

15.7 Immunosuppressive Tumor-Infiltrating T Regulatory (TITR) Cells to be the Next Target for Gilead

15.8 Lovance & Genocea to Collaborate for Developing Neoantigen Targeted Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes Products

15.9 Orgenesis & Israel Public Hospital to Work Together for Expanding Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes

15.10 Lovance Biotherapeutics & Cellectis to Collaborate for Developing Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Products for Cancer Patients

15.11 Cellular Biomedicine & National Cancer Institute Collaboration for the Next Generation Neoantigen-Reactive Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Technology against Solid Tumors

15.12 Lovance Biotherapeutics to Collaborate with WuXi to Advance the Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapies TIL-01 & TIL-04

15.13 Lonza & Coccon to Drive Autologous Cell Therapy Protocols for Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TILs) & Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)

15.14 Lovance Therapeutics & Lytix Biopharma Collaboration for Developing Novel Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes

15.15 Phase II Clinical Study for Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes in Case of Metastatic Melanoma & Lung Cancer

15.16 Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy Boosted with Interleukin-2 Introduction

15.17 University of Pittsburgh Clinical Trial for Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte for Biliary Tract Cancer

15.18 Yale University Researchers to Study Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

15.19 Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy Phase Trial for Patients with Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer

15.20 Lion Biotechnologies & PolyBioCept AB/ Karolinska University Hospital to Collaborate for Tumor-Infiltration Lymphocyte Therapy Market Expansion & Selection for Multiple Cancer Indications



16. Drivers & Challenges Associated with Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy Market

16.1 Drivers Boosting the Overall Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy Market Growth

16.2 Challenges Concerning the Market Growth for Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy



17. Future Insight for Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy Market



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1 Iovance Biotherapeutics

18.2 Optera Therapeutics

18.3 TILT Therapeutics

