Worldwide Tuna Market Outlook to 2024 - Increasing Demand for Seafood in Emerging & Developing Nations
Jul 04, 2019, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tuna Market Analysis by Species (Albacore, Skipjack, Yellowfin, Bigeye, Longtail, Bluefin), Distribution Channel, Region, and Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities & Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Tuna Market Value is Projected to Display a Robust Growth Represented by a CAGR of 4.69% During 2019-2024
The report analyses the Global Tuna Market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024. The report has covered and analysed the potential of tuna market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors.
The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the tuna market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Over the recent years, the tuna market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing demand for seafood in emerging and developing nations and the growing number of urban populations. Moreover, a rise in the demand for healthy and nutritious food and the rising number of high-net-worth individuals has been driving the market of tuna market globally. Further, increasing demand by restaurant is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Amongst the countries, Japan accounts for the largest share in the global tuna substitutes market in 2018.
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Tuna Market: Product Outlook
5. Global Tuna Market: An Analysis
5.1 By Value (2014-2018)
5.2 By Value (2019-2024)
6 Global Tuna Market: Segment Analysis
6.1 By Species (2014-2024)
6.1.1 Global Tuna Market - By Species, Albacore Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)
6.1.2 Global Tuna Market - By Species, Skipjack Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)
6.1.3 Global Tuna Market - By Species, Yellowfin Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)
6.1.4 Global Tuna Market - By Species, Bigeye Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)
6.1.5 Global Tuna Market - By Species, Bluefin Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)
6.1.6 Global Tuna Market - By Species, Other Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)
6.2 Global Tuna Market Size - By Distribution Channel, By Value (2014-2024)
6.3 Global Tuna Market Size - By Indirect/Canning Distribution Analysis, By Value (2014-2024)
6.3.1 Global Tuna Market Size - By Indirect/Canning Distribution Analysis, By Value (2014-2018)
6.3.2 Global Tuna Market Size - By Indirect/Canning Distribution Analysis, By Value (2019-2024)
7. Americas Tuna Market: An Analysis
7.1 Americas Tuna Market, By Value (2014-2018)
7.2 Americas Tuna Market, By Value (2019-2024)
8. Americas Tuna Market: Segment Analysis
8.1 By Species (2014- 2024)
8.1.1 Americas Tuna Market- By Species, Albacore Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)
8.1.2 Americas Tuna Market- By Species, Skipjack Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)
8.1.3 Americas Tuna Market- By Species, Yellowfin Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)
8.1.4 Americas Tuna Market- By Species, Bigeye Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)
8.1.5 Americas Tuna Market- By Species, Bluefin Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)
8.1.6 Americas Tuna Market- By Species, Other Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)
8.2 Americas Tuna Market Size - By Distribution Channel, By Value (2014-2024)
8.3 Americas Tuna Market Size - By Indirect/Canning Distribution Analysis, By Value (2014-2024)
8.3.1 Americas Tuna Market Size - By Indirect/Canning Distribution Analysis, By Value (2014-2018)
8.3.2 Americas Tuna Market Size - By Indirect/Canning Distribution Analysis, By Value (2019-2024)
9. US Tuna Market: An Analysis
10. Canada Tuna Market: An Analysis
11. Rest of the Americas Tuna Market: An Analysis
12. Europe Tuna Market: An Analysis
13. Europe Tuna Market: Segmental Analysis
14. Spain Tuna Market: An Analysis
15. France Tuna Market: An Analysis
16. Italy Tuna Market: An Analysis
17. Rest of the Europe Tuna Market: An Analysis
18. Asia Pacific Tuna Market: An Analysis
19. Asia Pacific Tuna Market: Segment Analysis
20. China Tuna Market: An Analysis
21. Japan Tuna Market: An Analysis
22. Indonesia Tuna Market: An Analysis
23. Rest of the APAC Tuna Market: An Analysis
24. Rest of the World Tuna Market: An Analysis
25. Rest of the World Tuna Market: Segment Analysis
26. Global Tuna Market Drivers
27. Global Tuna Market Restraints
28. Global Tuna Market Trends
29. SWOT Analysis
30. Company Profiles
30.1 Bumble Bee Foods
30.2 Dongwon Industries Co. Ltd.
30.3 Thai Union Group
30.4 The Tuna Store
30.5 Wild Planet Foods
30.6 Tri Marine International Inc.
30.7 Starkist Co.
30.8 K/S Knold's Seafood AB
