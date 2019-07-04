Worldwide Tuna Market Outlook to 2024 - Increasing Demand for Seafood in Emerging & Developing Nations

DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tuna Market Analysis by Species (Albacore, Skipjack, Yellowfin, Bigeye, Longtail, Bluefin), Distribution Channel, Region, and Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities & Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tuna Market Value is Projected to Display a Robust Growth Represented by a CAGR of 4.69% During 2019-2024

The report analyses the Global Tuna Market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024. The report has covered and analysed the potential of tuna market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the tuna market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Over the recent years, the tuna market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing demand for seafood in emerging and developing nations and the growing number of urban populations. Moreover, a rise in the demand for healthy and nutritious food and the rising number of high-net-worth individuals has been driving the market of tuna market globally. Further, increasing demand by restaurant is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Amongst the countries, Japan accounts for the largest share in the global tuna substitutes market in 2018.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Tuna Market: Product Outlook



5. Global Tuna Market: An Analysis

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6 Global Tuna Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 By Species (2014-2024)

6.1.1 Global Tuna Market - By Species, Albacore Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)

6.1.2 Global Tuna Market - By Species, Skipjack Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)

6.1.3 Global Tuna Market - By Species, Yellowfin Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)

6.1.4 Global Tuna Market - By Species, Bigeye Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)

6.1.5 Global Tuna Market - By Species, Bluefin Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)

6.1.6 Global Tuna Market - By Species, Other Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)

6.2 Global Tuna Market Size - By Distribution Channel, By Value (2014-2024)

6.3 Global Tuna Market Size - By Indirect/Canning Distribution Analysis, By Value (2014-2024)

6.3.1 Global Tuna Market Size - By Indirect/Canning Distribution Analysis, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.2 Global Tuna Market Size - By Indirect/Canning Distribution Analysis, By Value (2019-2024)



7. Americas Tuna Market: An Analysis

7.1 Americas Tuna Market, By Value (2014-2018)

7.2 Americas Tuna Market, By Value (2019-2024)



8. Americas Tuna Market: Segment Analysis

8.1 By Species (2014- 2024)

8.1.1 Americas Tuna Market- By Species, Albacore Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)

8.1.2 Americas Tuna Market- By Species, Skipjack Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)

8.1.3 Americas Tuna Market- By Species, Yellowfin Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)

8.1.4 Americas Tuna Market- By Species, Bigeye Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)

8.1.5 Americas Tuna Market- By Species, Bluefin Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)

8.1.6 Americas Tuna Market- By Species, Other Tuna, By Value (2014-2024)

8.2 Americas Tuna Market Size - By Distribution Channel, By Value (2014-2024)

8.3 Americas Tuna Market Size - By Indirect/Canning Distribution Analysis, By Value (2014-2024)

8.3.1 Americas Tuna Market Size - By Indirect/Canning Distribution Analysis, By Value (2014-2018)

8.3.2 Americas Tuna Market Size - By Indirect/Canning Distribution Analysis, By Value (2019-2024)



9. US Tuna Market: An Analysis



10. Canada Tuna Market: An Analysis



11. Rest of the Americas Tuna Market: An Analysis



12. Europe Tuna Market: An Analysis



13. Europe Tuna Market: Segmental Analysis



14. Spain Tuna Market: An Analysis



15. France Tuna Market: An Analysis



16. Italy Tuna Market: An Analysis



17. Rest of the Europe Tuna Market: An Analysis



18. Asia Pacific Tuna Market: An Analysis



19. Asia Pacific Tuna Market: Segment Analysis



20. China Tuna Market: An Analysis



21. Japan Tuna Market: An Analysis



22. Indonesia Tuna Market: An Analysis



23. Rest of the APAC Tuna Market: An Analysis



24. Rest of the World Tuna Market: An Analysis



25. Rest of the World Tuna Market: Segment Analysis



26. Global Tuna Market Drivers



27. Global Tuna Market Restraints



28. Global Tuna Market Trends



29. SWOT Analysis



30. Company Profiles

30.1 Bumble Bee Foods

30.2 Dongwon Industries Co. Ltd.

30.3 Thai Union Group

30.4 The Tuna Store

30.5 Wild Planet Foods

30.6 Tri Marine International Inc.

30.7 Starkist Co.

30.8 K/S Knold's Seafood AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ovc8hd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

