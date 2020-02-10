Worldwide TV vs OTT Advertising Insights, 2020 to 2024 - Commercial TV Has the Resources to Withstand the Changes in the Market (OTT Migration)

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advertising: TV versus OTT - The future of commercial TV channels in the age of OTT migration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Commercial TV channels are facing a twin threat: the migration of both viewers and advertisers to the Internet.

Television is still the medium that best withstands the advance of the Internet, but the fall in TV time, particularly amongst young adults, and the effectiveness of Internet advertising have raised fears of a reversal of the TV ad market that would threaten the survival of the commercial channels.



This study explores the strategies implemented by the main players in the main advanced markets in response to this risk. It identifies four categories of countries and analyses the differences between the developments expected in each category.



It gives estimates of the TV advertising market for 2024, allowing for the development of new activities by the channels in relation to OTT and targeted advertising.

The market analysis is performed according to major geographical region and for the key markets of those regions:

North America ( USA )

( ) Europe ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , United Kingdom , Sweden )

( , , , , , ) Africa / Middle East

/ Asia/Pacific

Latin America

The segmentation of advertising relates to:

Traditional TV (mass media)

Addressable TV (targeting on the TV via operators' STB)

Connected TV (targeting on the TV via open Internet)

On-demand TV (targeting on other Internet-connected devices)

Companies Mentioned



Atresmedia

CBS

Disney

ITV

M6

Mediaset

MTG/Nordic Entertainment Group

NBC

ProSiebenSat.1

RTL

TF1

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary

1.1. A tense commercial television sector

1.2. Commercial channels develop four strategic priorities to deal with changes in the market

1.3. Commercial TV has the resources to withstand the changes in the market



2. Global change in the audiovisual industry

2.1. Advertising market dynamics

2.2. An advertising market that reflects the changing consumption

2.3. and takes advantage of the benefits of the Internet

2.4. A necessary reaction by the commercial TV channels



3. The strategies of the commercial TV channels

3.1. France

3.1.1. Overall dynamic of the television market in France

3.1.2. TF1

3.1.3. M6

3.2. Spain

3.2.1. Overall dynamic of the television market

3.2.2. Atresmedia

3.3. Italy

3.3.1. Overall dynamic of the television market

3.3.2. Mediaset

3.4. Germany

3.4.1. Overall dynamic of the television market

3.4.2. ProSiebenSat.1

3.5. United Kingdom

3.5.1. Overall dynamic of the television market

3.5.2. ITV

3.6. United States

3.6.1. Overall dynamic of the television market

3.6.2. Disney

3.7. Sweden

3.7.1. Overall dynamic of the television market

3.7.2. MTG/NENT

3.8. Comparison of commercial TV channel strategies

3.8.1. Comparison of commercial groups' OTT approaches

3.8.2. Comparison of programmatic advertising developments for TV and online

3.8.3. Commercial channel strategies to deal with market changes



4. Outlook for commercial TV

4.1. Outlook for changes in commercial TV

4.2. Market forecasts

4.3. Commercial TV has the resources to withstand market changes



List of tables and figures



1. Executive summary

Advertising income of the main media from 2010 to 2019

Average time spent watching linear and nonlinear TV worldwide

Growth of worldwide advertising revenue by origin from 2018 to 2024

2. Global change in the audiovisual industry

Advertising revenue of the main media from 2010 to 2019

Proportion of the main media in the worldwide advertising market

Annual change in TV advertising revenue by region between 2010 and 2019 and between 2018 and 2019

Change in growth rate of TV advertising revenue in a selection of mature countries between 2011 and 2019

Growth in programmatic advertising on the Internet between 2014 and 2019

Share of mobile advertising as part of Internet advertising earnings

The worldwide trend of linear TV watching time between 2014 and 2018

Change in penetration rate of TV in homes by zone, between 2014 and 2019

Difference between TV penetration rate in homes for a selection of advanced markets in 2014 and 2019

Comparison of time spent per day on TV and on Internet (all uses together) worldwide in 2018

Average time spent watching linear and nonlinear TV worldwide

How the positioning of commercial channels is moving towards OTT

Degree of diversification of commercial channels within OTT

3. Strategies of the commercial TV channels

TV audience share in France among viewers aged 4 and over

among viewers aged 4 and over Change in television viewing time per viewer in France

Distribution of the income from TF1 Group activities

Change in TF1 revenue and operating margin

Share of advertising in TF1 Group revenue

TF1 audience share in France among viewers aged 4 and over

among viewers aged 4 and over Distribution of M6 Group revenue by division

Change in M6 Group revenue and operating margin

Share of advertising in M6 Group revenue

M6 audience share in France among viewers aged 4 and over

among viewers aged 4 and over Television audience share in Spain

Change in television viewing time per viewer in Spain

Breakdown of Atresmedia group revenue

Change in Atresmedia revenue and operating margin

Share of advertising in Atresmedia group revenue

Antena 3 audience share among viewers aged 4 and over

Change in Atresmedia economic model

Television audience share in Italy

Change in television viewing time per viewer in Italy

Change in Mediaset group revenue and operating margin

Share of advertising in Mediaset group revenue

Canale 5 audience share among viewers aged 4 and over

Television audience share in Germany

Change in television viewing time per viewer in Germany

Breakdown of ProSiebenSat.1 group revenue by division

Change in ProSiebenSat.1 group revenue and operating margin

Share of advertising in ProSiebenSat.1 group revenue

SAT 1 audience share among viewers aged 4 and over

Television audience share in the United Kingdom

Change in television viewing time per viewer in the United Kingdom

Breakdown of ITV group revenue by division

Change in ITV group revenue and operating margin

Share of advertising in ITV group revenue

ITV audience share among viewers aged 4 and over

Television audience share in the United States

Change in television viewing time per viewer in the United States

Breakdown of Disney group revenue by income source

Change in Disney group revenue and operating margin

Share of advertising in Disney group revenue

ABC audience share among viewers aged 4 and over

Television audience share in Sweden

Change in television viewing time per viewer in Sweden

Breakdown of MTG group revenue by income source

Change in MTG group revenue and operating margin

Share of advertising in MTG group revenue

TV3 audience share among viewers aged 4 and over

Forecast change in TV3 audience among viewers aged 4 and over

4. Outlook for commercial TV

Change in all TV advertising earnings in Sweden between 2018 and 2024

between 2018 and 2024 Change in all TV advertising earnings in the United States between 2018 and 2024

between 2018 and 2024 Change in all TV advertising earnings in the United Kingdom between 2018 and 2024

between 2018 and 2024 Change in all TV advertising earnings in Germany between 2018 and 2024

between 2018 and 2024 Change in all TV advertising earnings in France between 2018 and 2024

between 2018 and 2024 Change in all TV advertising earnings in Italy between 2018 and 2024

between 2018 and 2024 Change in all TV advertising earnings in Spain between 2018 and 2024

between 2018 and 2024 Change in all TV advertising earnings in the world by source between 2018 and 2024

Change in new TV advertising earnings between 2018 and 2024

Change in addressable TV earnings by region between 2018 and 2024

Change in on-demand TV earnings by region between 2018 and 2024

Change in connected TV earnings by region between 2018 and 2024

Change of strategic positioning of commercial audiovisual groups

