Worldwide TV vs OTT Advertising Insights, 2020 to 2024 - Commercial TV Has the Resources to Withstand the Changes in the Market (OTT Migration)

Feb 10, 2020, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advertising: TV versus OTT - The future of commercial TV channels in the age of OTT migration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Commercial TV channels are facing a twin threat: the migration of both viewers and advertisers to the Internet.
Television is still the medium that best withstands the advance of the Internet, but the fall in TV time, particularly amongst young adults, and the effectiveness of Internet advertising have raised fears of a reversal of the TV ad market that would threaten the survival of the commercial channels.
This study explores the strategies implemented by the main players in the main advanced markets in response to this risk. It identifies four categories of countries and analyses the differences between the developments expected in each category.
It gives estimates of the TV advertising market for 2024, allowing for the development of new activities by the channels in relation to OTT and targeted advertising.
The market analysis is performed according to major geographical region and for the key markets of those regions:
- North America (USA)
- Europe (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Sweden)
- Africa/Middle East
- Asia/Pacific
- Latin America
The segmentation of advertising relates to:
- Traditional TV (mass media)
- Addressable TV (targeting on the TV via operators' STB)
- Connected TV (targeting on the TV via open Internet)
- On-demand TV (targeting on other Internet-connected devices)
Companies Mentioned
- Atresmedia
- CBS
- Disney
- ITV
- M6
- Mediaset
- MTG/Nordic Entertainment Group
- NBC
- ProSiebenSat.1
- RTL
- TF1
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive summary
1.1. A tense commercial television sector
1.2. Commercial channels develop four strategic priorities to deal with changes in the market
1.3. Commercial TV has the resources to withstand the changes in the market
2. Global change in the audiovisual industry
2.1. Advertising market dynamics
2.2. An advertising market that reflects the changing consumption
2.3. and takes advantage of the benefits of the Internet
2.4. A necessary reaction by the commercial TV channels
3. The strategies of the commercial TV channels
3.1. France
3.1.1. Overall dynamic of the television market in France
3.1.2. TF1
3.1.3. M6
3.2. Spain
3.2.1. Overall dynamic of the television market
3.2.2. Atresmedia
3.3. Italy
3.3.1. Overall dynamic of the television market
3.3.2. Mediaset
3.4. Germany
3.4.1. Overall dynamic of the television market
3.4.2. ProSiebenSat.1
3.5. United Kingdom
3.5.1. Overall dynamic of the television market
3.5.2. ITV
3.6. United States
3.6.1. Overall dynamic of the television market
3.6.2. Disney
3.7. Sweden
3.7.1. Overall dynamic of the television market
3.7.2. MTG/NENT
3.8. Comparison of commercial TV channel strategies
3.8.1. Comparison of commercial groups' OTT approaches
3.8.2. Comparison of programmatic advertising developments for TV and online
3.8.3. Commercial channel strategies to deal with market changes
4. Outlook for commercial TV
4.1. Outlook for changes in commercial TV
4.2. Market forecasts
4.3. Commercial TV has the resources to withstand market changes
List of tables and figures
1. Executive summary
- Advertising income of the main media from 2010 to 2019
- Average time spent watching linear and nonlinear TV worldwide
- Growth of worldwide advertising revenue by origin from 2018 to 2024
2. Global change in the audiovisual industry
- Advertising revenue of the main media from 2010 to 2019
- Proportion of the main media in the worldwide advertising market
- Annual change in TV advertising revenue by region between 2010 and 2019 and between 2018 and 2019
- Change in growth rate of TV advertising revenue in a selection of mature countries between 2011 and 2019
- Growth in programmatic advertising on the Internet between 2014 and 2019
- Share of mobile advertising as part of Internet advertising earnings
- The worldwide trend of linear TV watching time between 2014 and 2018
- Change in penetration rate of TV in homes by zone, between 2014 and 2019
- Difference between TV penetration rate in homes for a selection of advanced markets in 2014 and 2019
- Comparison of time spent per day on TV and on Internet (all uses together) worldwide in 2018
- Average time spent watching linear and nonlinear TV worldwide
- How the positioning of commercial channels is moving towards OTT
- Degree of diversification of commercial channels within OTT
3. Strategies of the commercial TV channels
- TV audience share in France among viewers aged 4 and over
- Change in television viewing time per viewer in France
- Distribution of the income from TF1 Group activities
- Change in TF1 revenue and operating margin
- Share of advertising in TF1 Group revenue
- TF1 audience share in France among viewers aged 4 and over
- Distribution of M6 Group revenue by division
- Change in M6 Group revenue and operating margin
- Share of advertising in M6 Group revenue
- M6 audience share in France among viewers aged 4 and over
- Television audience share in Spain
- Change in television viewing time per viewer in Spain
- Breakdown of Atresmedia group revenue
- Change in Atresmedia revenue and operating margin
- Share of advertising in Atresmedia group revenue
- Antena 3 audience share among viewers aged 4 and over
- Change in Atresmedia economic model
- Television audience share in Italy
- Change in television viewing time per viewer in Italy
- Change in Mediaset group revenue and operating margin
- Share of advertising in Mediaset group revenue
- Canale 5 audience share among viewers aged 4 and over
- Television audience share in Germany
- Change in television viewing time per viewer in Germany
- Breakdown of ProSiebenSat.1 group revenue by division
- Change in ProSiebenSat.1 group revenue and operating margin
- Share of advertising in ProSiebenSat.1 group revenue
- SAT 1 audience share among viewers aged 4 and over
- Television audience share in the United Kingdom
- Change in television viewing time per viewer in the United Kingdom
- Breakdown of ITV group revenue by division
- Change in ITV group revenue and operating margin
- Share of advertising in ITV group revenue
- ITV audience share among viewers aged 4 and over
- Television audience share in the United States
- Change in television viewing time per viewer in the United States
- Breakdown of Disney group revenue by income source
- Change in Disney group revenue and operating margin
- Share of advertising in Disney group revenue
- ABC audience share among viewers aged 4 and over
- Television audience share in Sweden
- Change in television viewing time per viewer in Sweden
- Breakdown of MTG group revenue by income source
- Change in MTG group revenue and operating margin
- Share of advertising in MTG group revenue
- TV3 audience share among viewers aged 4 and over
- Forecast change in TV3 audience among viewers aged 4 and over
4. Outlook for commercial TV
- Change in all TV advertising earnings in Sweden between 2018 and 2024
- Change in all TV advertising earnings in the United States between 2018 and 2024
- Change in all TV advertising earnings in the United Kingdom between 2018 and 2024
- Change in all TV advertising earnings in Germany between 2018 and 2024
- Change in all TV advertising earnings in France between 2018 and 2024
- Change in all TV advertising earnings in Italy between 2018 and 2024
- Change in all TV advertising earnings in Spain between 2018 and 2024
- Change in all TV advertising earnings in the world by source between 2018 and 2024
- Change in new TV advertising earnings between 2018 and 2024
- Change in addressable TV earnings by region between 2018 and 2024
- Change in on-demand TV earnings by region between 2018 and 2024
- Change in connected TV earnings by region between 2018 and 2024
- Change of strategic positioning of commercial audiovisual groups
