Worldwide Visitor Management System Industry to 2025 - Favorable Government Support with Regulatory Compliance Presents Opportunities
Feb 05, 2021, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Visitor Management System Market (2020-2025) by Component, Application, Organization Size, Deployment, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Visitor Management Systems Market is estimated to be USD 870 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,602.9 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13%.
Key factors such as the rising security breaches at various customer touchpoints have demanded a need for systemic regulatory compliance to address these security-related issues. Additionally, there has been a growing adoption of software-based security solutions in developing Visitor Management Systems (VMS). These solutions are likely to prevent unwanted visitors by tracking them through VMS's various surveillance mechanisms. This has fuelled the demand for a visitor management system market across multiple industry sectors. Besides, the preference for paper-less administration activities is likely to drive the growth of this market further.
The issues related to data vulnerability and considerably slow amounts of customer adoption rates in deployment attributed to the hindrances in solution deployment and low awareness are likely to restrain the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Security Breaches
- Rising Regulatory Compliance with the Adoption of Data Protection Regulations such as GDPR, And ITAR etc.
- Increasing Adoption of Software-Based Security Solutions
- Increasing Adoption of Paper-Less Administrative Activities
Restraints
- Slow Progress in Customer Adaptation
- High Data Vulnerability Issues
Opportunities
- Increase in Investments from Governments in Smart Infrastructure
- Mounting Use of AI, IoT, and Big Data to Get a Better Visitor Management System
- Favorable Government Support with Regulatory Compliance
- Growing Need to Access Visitor Records across Various Touch Points
Challenges
- Low Awareness about the Visitor Management Systems
The Global Visitor Management System Market is segmented further based on Component, Application, Organization Size, Deployment, Vertical, and Geography.
Global Visitor Management System Market, By Component
- Introduction
- Software
- Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
- Consulting
- Deployment and integration
Global Visitor Management System Market, By Application
- Introduction
- Historical Visitor Tracking
- Compliance Management And Fraud Detection
- Security Management
- Parking Management
- Meeting Room Management
Global Visitor Management System Market, By Organization Size
- Introduction
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Global Visitor Management System Market, By Deployment
- Introduction
- On-Premises
- Cloud-Based
Global Visitor Management System Market, By Vertical
- Introduction
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- BFSI
- Telecom and Information Technology
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Manufacturing
- Travel and Hospitality
- Government and Defence
- Others (logistics, media, and entertainment)
Global Visitor Management System Market, By Geography
- Introduction
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Envoy, Veristream, Proxyclick, Traction Guest, Greetly, Tyco, ATT Systems, Visito, Honeywell Access Control, Quantum Automation, Chubb Fire & Security Ltd, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.
Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.
Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.
Tortoise: Companies that are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Visitor Management System Market.
- The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, a Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Managed Services
6.3.2 Professional Services
6.3.2.1 Consulting
6.3.2.2 Deployment and integration
7 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Historical Visitor Tracking
7.3 Compliance Management and Fraud Detection
7.4 Security Management
7.5 Parking Management
7.6 Meeting Room Management
8 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Deployment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 On-Premises
9.3 Cloud -Based
10 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.3 BFSI
10.4 Telecom and Information Technology
10.5 Retail and Consumer Goods
10.6 Manufacturing
10.7 Travel and Hospitality
10.8 Government and Defense
10.9 Others (logistics, and media and entertainment)
11 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 South America
11.3.1 Brazil
11.3.2 Argentina
11.4 Europe
11.4.1 UK
11.4.2 France
11.4.3 Germany
11.4.4 Italy
11.4.5 Spain
11.4.6 Rest of Europe
11.5 Asia-Pacific
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4 Indonesia
11.5.5 Malaysia
11.5.6 South Korea
11.5.7 Australia
11.5.8 Russia
11.5.9 Rest of APAC
11.6 Rest of the World
11.6.1 Qatar
11.6.2 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3 South Africa
11.6.4 United Arab Emirates
11.6.5 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
12.3.4 Investments & Fundings
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Envoy
13.2 Veristream
13.3 Proxyclick
13.4 Traction Guest
13.5 SwipedOn
13.6 iLobby
13.7 Sine
13.8 ALICE Receptionist
13.9 KeepnTrack
13.10 Vizito
13.11 Greetly
13.12 HID Global (EasyLobby)
13.13 Tyco
13.14 Honeywell Access Control
13.15 Chubb Fire & Security Ltd
13.16 Quantum Automation
13.17 Raptor Technologies LLC
13.18 ATT Systems
13.19 Embassy IT Solutions
13.20 Hashmicro
13.21 Octopus Systems
13.22 RIW Software Technology
13.23 Alertenterprise
13.24 Smartspace Software Plc
13.25 Inventry
13.26 Genetec
13.27 Whosonlocation
13.28 Qminder
13.29 Jolly Technologies
13.30 Parabit Systems
13.31 Vuetura
13.32 Asiatact
13.33 Versionx
13.34 Splan
13.35 Digicred Technologies
14 Appendix
14.1 Questionnaire
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2z95ml
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets