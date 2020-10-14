Worldwide VNA and PACS Industry to 2027 - Featuring Infinitt Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers & Hyland Software Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "VNA Market and PACS Market by Procurement, Delivery, Vendor, and End User - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The VNA & PACS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $4.89 billion by 2027.



Factors such as growing investments in the medical imaging market, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities, rising geriatric imaging volumes, growing healthcare IT and EHR adoption, and growing big data in healthcare are driving the growth of the VNA & PACS market. Also, the penetration of AI in medical imaging and integration of PACS/VNA with EMR and hybrid & cloud-based solutions are expected to provide opportunities for players operating in this market in the coming years. However, factors such as data migration and lack of interoperability are hindering the growth of this market.



The VNA & PACS market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027 by product and end user. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country level.



Based on procurement model, the departmental PACS segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall PACS market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing imaging data in various departments, such as radiology, cardiology, ophthalmology, oncology, endoscopy, teleradiology, dermatology, pathology, neurology, and dentistry. Also, the increasing adoption of imaging modalities is further contributing to the growth of this segment.



Based on VNA vendor type, the PACS vendors segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall VNA market in 2020. However, the independent software vendors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing number of VNA-only companies that primarily focus on providing VNA solutions and advanced enterprise VNA.



Based on end user, the hospitals segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall VNA and PACS market in 2020. Factors driving the growth of this segment include growing number of hospital admissions, increasing number of hospitals, especially in developing countries, rising hospital budgets to implement advanced solutions, increasing adoption of medical imaging equipment, growing demand for enterprise-wide image data management, and growing emphasis on value-based care.



An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of the VNA & PACS market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa), along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is estimated to command the largest share of the overall VNA & PACS market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Factors such as higher acceptance of advanced technologies, easy accessibility to medical image management solutions, and presence of leading medical players are driving the growth of this segment. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Some of the key players operating in the overall VNA & PACS market are Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A. (U.S.), GE Company (U.S.), Hyland Software, Inc. (U.S.), Merge Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Mach7 Technologies (Australia), Change Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Novarad Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Sectra AB (Sweden), ASPYRA, LLC (U.S.), INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd (South Korea), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), NTT DATA Corporation (Japan), and Cerner Corporation (U.S.), among others.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product type, end user, and region/countries?

What was the historical market for VNA & PACS across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2020 to 2027?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the overall VNA & PACS market?

Who are the major players in the VNA & PACS market?

How is the competitive landscape, and who are the market leaders in the overall VNA & PACS market?

What are the recent developments in the overall VNA & PACS market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the overall VNA & PACS market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.1.3. Growth Forecast

2.3.2. Market Share Analysis

2.4. Assumptions for The Study

2.5. Limitations for The Study



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Investments in The Medical Imaging Market

4.2.2. Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities

4.2.3. Rising Geriatric Imaging Volumes

4.2.4. Growing Demand for Imaging Equipment

4.2.5. Rapidly Growing Big Data in Healthcare

4.2.6. Growing Healthcare IT And EHR Adoption

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Longer Product Lifecycle of VNA

4.3.2. Budgetary Constraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Integration of PACS/VNA with EMR

4.4.2. Penetration of Ai in Medical Imaging

4.4.3. Adoption of Hybrid & Cloud-Based Solutions Offering Growth Avenues

4.4.4. Rapidly Growing Telehealth Market

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Data Migration

4.5.2. Lack of Interoperability

4.6. Impact Assessment of Covid-19



5. Picture Archive Communication Systems (PACS) Market, By Procurement Model

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Departmental PACS

5.2.1. Radiology PACS

5.2.2. Cardiology PACS

5.2.3. Other Departmental PACS

5.3. Enterprise PACS



6. Picture Archive Communication Systems (PACS) Market, By Delivery Model

6.1. Introduction

6.2. On-Premise PACS

6.3. Web/Cloud-Based PACS



7. Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market, By Procurement Model

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Enterprise VNA

7.2.1. Multi-Departmental VNA

7.2.2. Multi-Site VNA

7.3. Departmental VNA



8. Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market, By Delivery Model

8.1. Introduction

8.2. On-Premise VNA

8.3. Hybrid VNA

8.4. Web/Cloud-Based VNA



9. Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market, By Vendor Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Independent Software Vendors

9.3. PACS Vendors

9.4. Infrastructure Vendors



10. VNA & PACS Market, By End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Hospitals

10.3. Diagnostic Imaging Centers

10.4. Other End Users



11. VNA & PACS Market, By Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. France

11.3.3. U.K.

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. Spain

11.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. Japan

11.4.2. China

11.4.3. India

11.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

11.5. Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking, By Product

12.4. Market Share Analysis (2019)

12.4.1. Market Share Analysis: Picture Archiving Communication Systems (PACS) Industry

12.4.1.1. GE Company (U.S.)

12.4.1.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

12.4.1.3. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

12.4.2. Market Share Analysis: Vendor Neutral Archive Industry

12.4.2.1. IBM Corporation (U.S.)

12.4.2.2. Ge Company (U.S.)



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Novarad Corporation

13.1.1. Business Overview

13.1.2. Product Portfolio

13.1.3. Strategic Developments

13.1.3.1. New Product Launches

13.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.2.1. Business Overview

13.2.2. Financial Overview

13.2.3. Product Portfolio

13.2.4. Strategic Developments

13.2.4.1. Acquisitions

13.2.4.2. Partnerships

13.3. Infinitt Healthcare Co., Ltd.

13.3.1. Business Overview

13.3.2. Product Portfolio

13.3.3. Strategic Developments

13.3.3.1. New Product Launches & Enhancements

13.4. Siemens Healthineers Ag

13.4.1. Business Overview

13.4.2. Financial Overview

13.4.3. Product Portfolio

13.5. Hyland Software, Inc.

13.5.1. Business Overview

13.5.2. Product Portfolio

13.5.3. Strategic Developments

13.5.3.1. Partnerships

13.5.3.2. New Product Launches

13.5.3.3. Expansions

13.5.3.4. Acquisitions

13.6. Agfa-Gevaert Group

13.6.1. Business Overview

13.6.2. Financial Overview

13.6.3. Product Portfolio

13.6.4. Strategic Developments

13.6.4.1. Agreements and Collaborations

13.7. General Electric Company

13.7.1. Business Overview

13.7.2. Financial Overview

13.7.3. Product Portfolio

13.7.4. Strategic Developments

13.7.4.1. New Product Launches

13.8. Mach7 Technologies

13.8.1. Business Overview

13.8.2. Financial Overview

13.8.3. Product Portfolio

13.8.4. Strategic Developments

13.8.4.1. Partnerships

13.8.4.2. Acquisitions

13.9. Bridgehead Software, Ltd.

13.9.1. Business Overview

13.9.2. Product Portfolio

13.9.3. Strategic Developments

13.9.3.1. Partnerships

13.9.3.2. New Product Launches

13.10. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

13.10.1. Business Overview

13.10.2. Financial Overview

13.10.3. Product Portfolio

13.10.4. Strategic Developments

13.10.4.1. Partnerships

13.10.4.2. New Product Launches

13.11. IBM Corporation

13.11.1. Business Overview

13.11.2. Financial Overview

13.11.3. Product Portfolio

13.12. Sectra Ab

13.12.1. Business Overview

13.12.2. Financial Overview

13.12.3. Product Portfolio

13.12.4. Strategic Developments

13.12.4.1. Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations

13.12.4.2. Expansions

13.13. Change Healthcare, Inc.

13.13.1. Business Overview

13.13.2. Financial Overview

13.13.3. Product Portfolio

13.13.4. Strategic Developments

13.13.4.1. Agreements and Partnerships



13.14. ASPYRA, LLC

13.14.1. Business Overview

13.14.2. Product Portfolio

13.14.3. Strategic Developments

13.14.3.1. Approval



14. Appendix

14.1. Questionnaire

14.2. Available Customization



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rnxus

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

