Worldwide VR, AR & MR Market Study 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Immersive Technologies Market (VR/AR/MR)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since 2016, the year the market started, immersive technologies have developed and product ranges have grown to and to better adapt to professional and entertainment use cases. AR and VR content innovations have proliferated, initially in video games, animation, and amusement parks, and latterly in Industry 4.0.



The extract includes:

Worldwide AR/VR revenues forecasts for 2023

AR/VR headset sales by the end of 2019

Global AR application market forecasts for 2023

Global VR application market forecasts for 2023

This study aims to provide:

provide an overview of these technologies developments: VR/AR/MR

examine the industry challenges to be addressed in the coming years, especially in the Industry 4.0 and entertainment

focus on the market trends over the next five years: market forecasts by region and market segment, in volume and value

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary

1.1. Technical challenges

1.2. Industry challenges

1.3. Market challenges

2. Introduction

2.1. Current development of the immersive technologies industry

2.2. Definitions and use cases

2.3. Differences between AR, VR, and MR

3. Current development of immersive technologies

3.1. Overview of the market

3.1.1. VR headset adoption

3.1.2. Development of the AR/VR market

3.2. Second-generation headsets

3.2.1. Clear technological progress

3.2.2. Technology shared with mobile devices

3.2.3. Summary of the latest VR headsets

3.2.4. Summary of the AR headset market

3.2.5. AR and MR glasses and headsets

3.3. Technological drivers

3.3.1. Processing power

3.3.2. Key display technologies for the user experience

3.3.3. Connectivity and mobility

3.3.4. 5G and access technologies

3.3.5. Controllers central to the VR and AR experience

3.3.6. Tracking, a major challenge for the VR and AR experience

3.3.7. Eye-tracking and foveated rendering

3.3.8. Foveated rendering and increased resolution

3.3.9. Batteries, miniaturisation and battery life

3.4. Technological challenges

3.4.1. Progress and success factors

3.4.2. Motion sickness, sensory feedback, and latency

3.4.3. Suitable user interfaces

3.4.4. Mixed reality, the future of AR/VR?

3.4.5. The smartphone, a possible replacement for dedicated headsets?

3.4.6. Embedded AR/VR/MR, a future opportunity for the market?

4. Content, services & use cases

4.1. Industry 4.0

4.1.1. The AR/VR/MR market in Industry 4.0

4.1.2. Services, content and user feedback

4.1.3. Cross-analysis of use cases and services

4.2. Entertainment

4.2.1. The AR/VR/MR market in entertainment

4.2.2. Services, content and user feedback

4.2.3. Cross-analysis of use cases and services

5. 5-year market outlook and challenges

5.1. The challenges

5.1.1. Challenges for Industry 4.0

5.1.2. Challenges for entertainment activities

5.2. Market outlook

5.2.1. Methodological elements

5.2.2. The AR/VR world market

5.2.3. The AR/VR headset market

5.2.4. AR/VR entertainment software markets

5.2.5. AR/VR Industry 4.0 software markets

6. Appendix

6.1. Industrial use cases for AR

6.2. Industrial use cases for VR

6.3. Industrial use cases for MR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odw8l

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

