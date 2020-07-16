Worldwide Water Cut Monitors Industry to 2026 - Market Trends & Developments

DUBLIN, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Cut Monitors Market By Sector (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), By Location (Onshore v/s Offshore), By Application (Well Testing, Separation Vessel, LACT, Tank Farm & Pipeline, MPFM Applications, Refinery), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Water Cut Monitors Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Global Water Cut Monitors Market is driven by the increasing demand for real-time monitoring devices, increasing investment in the development of additional refinery capacity, among others. Additionally, increasing import-export activities are further expected to propel the market over the next five years.



The Global Water Cut Monitors Market is segmented based on sector, location, application, company and region. Based on location, the market can be bifurcated into onshore and offshore. The onshore segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast years. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for crude oil which has led to an increase in offshore drilling & exploration operations. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into well testing, separation vessel, LACT, tank farm & pipeline, MPFM applications and refinery. The lease automatic custody transfer (LACT) segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment on account of the increase in import & export activities between the major oil & gas supplying and consuming nations.



Regionally, the Global Water Cut Monitors Market has been segmented Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the overall water cut monitors market owing to the excessive demand for oil because of the increased industrialization, urbanization, and population growth in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Water Cut Monitors Market include Weatherford International plc, Emerson Electric Co., Schlumberger Limited, TechnipFMC plc, AMETEK, Inc., EESIFLO, Phase Dynamics Inc., Zelentech Pte Ltd, Kam Controls Inc., Lanzhou Haimo Technologies Co., Ltd. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Water Cut Monitors Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Water Cut Monitors Market based on sector, location, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Water Cut Monitors Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Water Cut Monitors Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Water Cut Monitors Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Water Cut Monitors Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Water Cut Monitors Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The author sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



