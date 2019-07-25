Worldwide Water Treatment Chemicals Market Outlook (2019-2024): Leading Players are Ecolab, Kemira, Solenis, and Kurita Water Industries

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for water treatment chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

One of the key driving factors of the market is rising ground and surface water pollution. However, dearth of awareness regarding chemical water treatment technologies is likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

Growing demand from power and industrial applications is also expected to boost the market growth during forecast period.

Shifting focus towards green chemicals is likely to provide opportunities for market growth in the future.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Major Market Trends



Power Industry to Dominate the Market

In 2018, the power industry was accounted for the major share of the market.

Most electric power generation plants require water for their day-to-day operations. Typically, nuclear and fossil fuel power plants consume nearly 190 billion gallons of water per day. Similarly, geothermal power plants need 2 billion or so gallons a day for operations. Hydropower plants also use water directly to generate power.

The electric power generation industry is one of the major sources of industrial wastewater. Their wastewater contains significant levels of toxic metal impurities, such as lead, mercury, arsenic, chromium, and cadmium, among others.

These impurities can cause significant damage to the environment, if not treated properly. Therefore, the electric power generation industry needs water treatment chemicals.

With the ever-increasing requirement for power across the globe, the demand for water treatment chemicals is likely to increase in the future.

Hence, the power industry is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific has dominated the global water treatment chemicals market in 2018 owing to the high demand from countries like China and Japan .

has dominated the global water treatment chemicals market in 2018 owing to the high demand from countries like and . The rapid economic growth and urbanization in China are likely to drive the growth of several industries like municipal, chemical, food & beverages, oil & gas, power generation industry which in turn is likely to boost the demand for water treatment chemicals.

are likely to drive the growth of several industries like municipal, chemical, food & beverages, oil & gas, power generation industry which in turn is likely to boost the demand for water treatment chemicals. Moreover, most of China's population relies on groundwater sources for drinking water, which are either untreated or not properly treated by municipal water suppliers. Therefore, the need of water treatment chemicals increases.

population relies on groundwater sources for drinking water, which are either untreated or not properly treated by municipal water suppliers. Therefore, the need of water treatment chemicals increases. In India , there has been an increase in the chemical manufacturing plants and also the power generation sector in India is constantly evolving.

, there has been an increase in the chemical manufacturing plants and also the power generation sector in is constantly evolving. Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market for water treatment chemicals is partly consolidated as the market share is divided among few companies. Some of the major players of the market include Ecolab, Kemira, Solenis, and Kurita Water Industries, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Ground and Surface Water Pollution

4.1.2 Stringent Regulations to Control Produced & Wastewater Disposal

4.1.3 Growing Demand from Power & Industrial Applications

4.1.4 Increasing Demand from Municipal & Manufacturing Sectors

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Hazardous Nature of Hydrazine

4.2.2 Dearth of Awareness Regarding Chemical Water Treatment Technologies

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Flocculant

5.1.2 Coagulant

5.1.3 Biocide & Disinfectant

5.1.4 Defoamer & Defoaming Agent

5.1.5 pH Adjuster & Softener

5.1.6 Scale and Corrosion Inhibitor

5.1.7 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Power Generation

5.2.2 Oil & Gas

5.2.3 Chemical Manufacturing

5.2.4 Mining & Mineral Processing

5.2.5 Municipal

5.2.6 Food & Beverage

5.2.7 Pulp & Paper

5.2.8 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Ecolab

6.4.3 Kemira

6.4.4 Solenis

6.4.5 AkzoNobel N.V.

6.4.6 Solvay

6.4.7 Lonza

6.4.8 DowDuPont

6.4.9 SNF Group

6.4.10 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.11 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Adoption Rate in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

7.2 Shifting Focus Toward the Usage of Green Chemicals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u86ed

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

