Worldwide Wax Market Set to Record a CAGR of Approx 3.7% Over 2019-2024

The wax market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.7% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Major factor driving the market studied is the growing demand from the cosmetics industry, where wax has widespread application in lipsticks, mascaras, moisturizing creams, and sunblock. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials, and environment concerns are expected to hinder the growth of the market.



Key Highlights



Petroleum and mineral wax segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand from various applications, such as candle making, packaging, cosmetics, etc.

Increasing use of mineral wax in rubber production is likely to act as an opportunity for the market in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, due to the concentration of dominant petroleum wax producing refineries in countries, like China and India .

Major Market Trends



High Demand from the Cosmetics Industry

Cosmetic sector is one of the major applications for wax. Waxes are used as ingredients in a variety of products in the cosmetic industry, for the formulation of emulsifiers, solubilizing agents, cleansers, and conditioners, among others.

Natural and synthetic waxes provide protection against mechanical stress, water-loss, UV-radiation, and parasites. For this reason, they are being increasingly used in the manufacturing of cream, lotions, and lip balms.

Some of the most commonly used waxes used in the cosmetic industry include candelilla wax, carnauba wax, rice bran wax, sunflower wax, berry wax, honey wax, and mimosa wax.

The market is driven by increasing urbanization and the growth in online beauty spending, due to the continuous growth of disposable income of individuals all over the world.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018, due to the concentration of dominant petroleum wax producing refineries in countries, like China and India.

Asia-Pacific is also projected to register highest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing production and consumption of cosmetics, adhesives, and packaging products in the region.

Asia-Pacific demand has reached higher levels in the past few years, and has become a major hub for exporting cosmetics and personal care products.

The tier-2 markets, such as South Korea, are expected to witness a rapid rise in the demand for personal care products. Moreover, China and India are also likely to experience good opportunities for the personal care market.

Besides, China stands to be the largest market for adhesives in the region, in terms of both production and consumption. The consumption of adhesives have been increasing in the industries, such as furniture, construction, etc., which is further driving the growth of wax market in the region.

Competitive Landscape



The global wax market is a fragmented market. The major players dominating the market includes BP plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Cepsa, Sasol, and Eni S.p.A, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 High Demand from the Cosmetics Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Use of Scented & Decorative Luxury Candles across the World

4.1.3 Shifting Focus toward Synthetic & Vegetable Waxes

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

4.2.2 Environment Concerns

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Petroleum & Mineral Wax

5.1.2 Synthetic Wax

5.1.3 Natural Wax

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Cosmetic

5.2.2 Packaging

5.2.3 Candle Making

5.2.4 Adhesives

5.2.5 Rubber

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Poland

5.3.3.6 The Netherlands

5.3.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Argentina

5.3.4.2 Brazil

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BP PLC

6.4.2 Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.

6.4.3 Cepsa

6.4.4 China National Petroleum Corporation

6.4.5 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

6.4.6 Eni S.p.A.

6.4.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.8 H&R Group

6.4.9 Ilumina Wax d.o.o.

6.4.10 Nippon Siero Co. Ltd.

6.4.11 Petrobras

6.4.12 Petro Canada Lubricants Inc.

6.4.13 Sasol

6.4.14 The International Group Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Use of Mineral Wax in Rubber Production



