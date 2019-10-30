Worldwide Wind Farms Database 2019 Representing 498,6 GW Onshore and 227,9 GW Offshore

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in the World. It includes 30294 entries (in 122 countries) and represents 498,6 GW onshore and 227,9 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 597 entries (29,9 GW)
  • Operational: 27243 entries (468,7 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 407 entries (153,5 GW)
  • Approved: 121 entries (42,2 GW)
  • Under construction: 39 entries (10,2 GW)
  • Operational: 180 entries (22 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ro68fk

