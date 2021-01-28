Worldwide Wind Farms Database 2021: Onshore (Under Construction, Operational) & Offshore (Planned, Approved, Under Construction, Operational)

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 28, 2021, 12:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in the World.

It includes 32129 entries (in 127 countries) and represents 536,2 GW onshore and 328,1 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 358 entries (25 GW)
  • Operational: 28830 entries (511,3 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 481 entries (204,5 GW)
  • Approved: 189 entries (71,6 GW)
  • Under construction: 60 entries (20,5 GW)
  • Operational: 211 entries (31,5 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

Countries Covered

  • Albania
  • Algeria
  • Argentina
  • Armenia
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahrain
  • Bangladesh
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Bhutan
  • Bolivia
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Brazil
  • Bulgaria
  • Cambodia
  • Canada
  • Cape Verde
  • Chad
  • Chile
  • China
  • Colombia
  • Costa Rica
  • Croatia
  • Cuba
  • Curacao
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Djibouti
  • Dominica
  • Dominican Republic
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • El Salvador
  • Eritrea
  • Estonia
  • Ethiopia
  • Faroe Islands
  • Fiji
  • Finland
  • France
  • Gambia
  • Georgia
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Grenada
  • Guam
  • Guatemala
  • Guyana
  • Honduras
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Iran
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Jamaica
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kenya
  • Kosovo
  • Kuwait
  • Latvia
  • Libya
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Mauritania
  • Mauritius
  • Mexico
  • Micronesia
  • Mongolia
  • Montenegro
  • Morocco
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Netherlands
  • New-Zealand
  • Nicaragua
  • Nigeria
  • North Macedonia
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Panama
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Puerto Rico
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
  • Samoa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Senegal
  • Serbia
  • Seychelles
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sri Lanka
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Syria
  • Taiwan
  • Tanzania
  • Thailand
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey
  • USA
  • Uganda
  • Ukraine
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United-Kingdom
  • Uruguay
  • Uzbekistan
  • Vanuatu
  • Venezuela
  • Vietnam

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35fq5f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global Information Rights Management Markets, 2020-2027 - BFS,...

Global Web Filtering Market Report 2020-2027: DNS Filtering is...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics