Worldwide Wind Farms Database 2022: Representative of 580,7 GW Onshore and 528,4 GW Offshore

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 31, 2022, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in the World.

It includes 33467 entries (in 129 countries).

Its content represents 580,7 GW onshore and 528,4 GW offshore.

Detailed Breakdown:

Onshore Market:

  • Under construction: 296 entries (26,1 GW)
  • Operational: 29905 entries (554,6 GW)
  • Offshore market:
  • Planned: 690 entries (403 GW)
  • Approved: 125 entries (60,7 GW)
  • Under construction: 94 entries (27,1 GW)
  • Operational: 234 entries (37,7 GW)

Provided Content:

  • Location
  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates
  • Turbines
  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power
  • Players
  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner
  • Status Data
  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/soamy7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Screenless Displays Market Report 2021-2026 with Profiles...

Global Advanced Biobased and Renewable Fuels Market Report 2022:...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics