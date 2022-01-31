Worldwide Wind Farms Database 2022: Representative of 580,7 GW Onshore and 528,4 GW Offshore

Jan 31, 2022, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in the World.
It includes 33467 entries (in 129 countries).
Its content represents 580,7 GW onshore and 528,4 GW offshore.
Detailed Breakdown:
Onshore Market:
- Under construction: 296 entries (26,1 GW)
- Operational: 29905 entries (554,6 GW)
- Offshore market:
- Planned: 690 entries (403 GW)
- Approved: 125 entries (60,7 GW)
- Under construction: 94 entries (27,1 GW)
- Operational: 234 entries (37,7 GW)
Provided Content:
- Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
- Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
- Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
- Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
