Worldwide Wind Farms Database 2022: Representative of 580,7 GW Onshore and 528,4 GW Offshore

This product is a database of wind farms in the World.



It includes 33467 entries (in 129 countries).



Its content represents 580,7 GW onshore and 528,4 GW offshore.



Detailed Breakdown:

Onshore Market:

Under construction: 296 entries (26,1 GW)

Operational: 29905 entries (554,6 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 690 entries (403 GW)

Approved: 125 entries (60,7 GW)

Under construction: 94 entries (27,1 GW)

Operational: 234 entries (37,7 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

